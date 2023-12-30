Ferrell South? Big Win for the Lady Bears

Our Lady Bears came out strong today, leading by eight at the end of the first quarter. This push was led by Dre’una Edwards who collected six points AND five assists in this first quarter alone! They held this lead with some tug from both sides throughout the game, but ultimately never gave it up, finishing with a victory of 85-79.

Baylor’s guard play really shined today, with their top-four guards all scoring in the double digits. Jada Walker especially, collected 19 points, paired with both three assists and rebounds. Let’s give big props both to her for what she’s doing, and also to Coach Nicki for going and snatching her out of the transfer portal. The other three guards I mentioned were Sarah Andrews, Yaya Felder, and Bella Fontleroy. The trio combined for forty!

One thing I’d really like to talk about looking in on this team is Bella Fontleroy. For those of you who kept up last year, Bella was a part of the two-punch spot we had in our forward position, paired with Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, who I haven't talked about here, but also played fantastic today with a great block down low, and 8 points and 6 rebounds. Anyway, last year, Bella usually subbed into the forward spot and provided a much-needed stretch big position. But, while she did play well in this spot last year, it did seem like she was a bit too small, both in her frame and in her play style. This season, she has transitioned to the guard spot, and is FLOURISHING!!! She is averaging over 10 ppg and is still getting lots of rebounds. (averaging 5.4/game which is even more than last year) She is also shooting 40% from three! This adjustment has been so great for Bella as a player and for the team as a whole.

Lastly, I cannot say enough good things about Dree Edwards. She can shoot it, she can handle the ball, she can rebound, and she knows how to share as well. She is becoming a huge leader on this team and it is so fun to watch. She will be a huge part of this team, and also a big part of whichever WNBA team comes calling after this season. Her stat line today was 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. WOW!