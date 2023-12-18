Baylor Lands Toledo QB Dequan Finn from Transfer Portal

Christmas came early last night for the Baylor Bears and new offensive coordinator and QB coach (more on that in a minute) Jake Spavital in the form of transfer QB Dequan Finn, the first-team All-MAC QB from Toledo. He will have one season to play one, having started 38 games in the last three seasons for the Rockets. He is the second high-profile former Rocket to join a Baylor team in the last year, following RayJ Dennis on the Baylor men’s basketball team.

Depending on which source you trust most, Finn was either either in the top 5 of remaining QBs in the Transfer Portal or the top 10, mostly because of his incredible production the last three seasons at Toledo. According to Sports Reference, Finn amassed 6,993 passing yards and 63 TDs against 23 INTs in those three seasons, with another 1,696 yards and 25 TDs on the ground. There are references in various places to interest in Finn from Wisconsin, Michigan, and USC, among others (although I don’t really believe the USC thing at this point). Here’s his announcement on Twitter, which is similar to his announcement on Instagram before that:

Interestingly, although I can’t find the tweet as we stand here right now, someone from the Baylor side quote-tweeted the announcement with the hashtag “#QB1,” which may give some indication as to how this commitment is viewed from the inside of the program. Baylor definitely needed to bring in someone to, at the very least, compete with Sawyer Robertson in Blake Shapen’s absence, but this seems like more than that. Baylor may have found its new starting QB in Jake Spavital’s first season, which is also a critical one for Dave Aranda.

In related news, yesterday also saw the departure of Shawn Bell, former Baylor QB and QB coach under Jeff Grimes. Bell came to Baylor in the opening days of Matt Rhule’s tenure as head coach in 2016, as he scrambled to assemble a staff capable of recruiting the state of Texas. He then stayed around during the entire Rhule era and the first four years of Dave Aranda’s time here, leaving after an apparent demotion when Baylor hired Jake Spavital. According to reports, he will join his brother, Brian, currently a QC coach in Waco, on Willie Fritz’s staff at Houston as the QB coach and likely passing-game coordinator. Shawn has been an incredible Baylor Bears for nearly two full decades, so we wish him the best.

