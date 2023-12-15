Basketpod: Mich. St. / Duke Previews

Baylor Basketball Has Its Biggest Week of the 2023 Non-Con Slate Ahead

The Baylor Bears remain in the Top 10 of the AP Poll—checking in at No. 6 again this week.

Brent and David take a look at the current state of college basketball and some interesting news tidbits and statistics, including Top 12 teams’ propensity to win a natty, the current status of RaeQuan Battle’s (West Virginia Mountaineers) lawsuit against the NCAA based on transfer rules, and the fact that Baylor is the only school in the country with both basketball teams to remain undefeated. This week’s episode includes:

• Bears’ win in the Big East-Big 12 Battle over Seton Hall

• Preview of Baylor’s “Neutral Site” game against the Michigan State Spartans in Detroit (Saturday, 1:00pm on Fox)

• Preview of Baylor’s “Neutral Site” game against the Duke Blue Devils in NYC (Wednesday, 6:00pm on ESPN)

Starting Five: Things Insane People Do

