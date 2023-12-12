DBR: Tuesday, December 12th, 2023

Defensive Leader‼️

Big transfer pickup! JUCO LB Keaton Thomas committed to Baylor a couple days ago over teams including Arkansas, NC State, and Mississippi State. He is an experienced linebacker who racked up an unreal 108 tackles last season. Welcome aboard Keaton!

In a League of Their Own

Not one, but both of our basketball teams are undefeated. Who else could do that? (Hint: No one)

Check the Horizon

Softball is coming sooner than you think...

STUD

Glad Caden is getting his flowers, we already knew he’s special.

Great Coach for a Great RB Room

Can’t wait to see what Coach Hall does with these amazing runningbacks we have here at Baylor.

Have a wonderful week BaylorNation! Sic ‘em!!