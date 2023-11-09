Bears Handle Business vs John Brown, 96-70

Amidst the screams of 300 elementary school students, the Bears found their youthful energy in the second half, dispatching John Brown 96-70.

On Future Bears Day, Baylor opened up their face-off with the Golden Eagles from the NAIA with multiple turnovers, some uninspired defense, and a lack of dominance that many expected to see.

But as they did in South Dakota earlier this week, the Bears entered the second half with a noticeable intensity and pulled away to win comfortably.

JBU guard Drew Miller consistently knocked down contested, floating shots from outside and finished with 19.

The Bears...did not reciprocate from outside, shooting 5-23 for a less than ideal 21.7%

I would imagine Scott Drew and staff will have some feedback for the group, but I personally came away with the following notes:

JBU was not intimidated.

I am VERY confident that Rayj Dennis will stabilize over the course of the next month, but the early game mistakes need fixing. 11 turnovers over two games will not cut it in January.

On that note, Rayj brought the defensive intensity this game. He himself contributed 6 steals and poured in 16 points on 12 shots.

Jayden Nunn has one intensity setting: YES. 4 steals and a number of explosive plays. Also contributed 2-4 from outside.

Ja’Kobe Walter had a rough day from outside, 1-6. That will happen.

Yves Missi continues to be a very, very scary presence if you are an opposing player attempting a shot... really anywhere in the gym. 3 blocks on the day.

The Bears DID do a good job of not sending John Brown to the line, the Eagles only shot two free throws.

Finally, Langston Love will likely be the balance for this team. 20 efficient points when the team needed them to pull away.

Not an ideal outing today, but lots of things to put on tape and improve on.

Baylor celebrates their Salute to Service game versus Gardner-Webb on November 12th.