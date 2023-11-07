Basketpod: 2023-24 Season Preview

Baylor Basketball Season Preview Pod!

Tired of the gridiron? Want to hear the sweet swish of a net? Then do we have the thing for you!!! Baylor Bear College Basketball is back!

Brent and David are back to take a look at the 2023-24 Baylor Bears Men’s Basketball team. This week’s episode includes:

• Roster changes - Big Losses, BIGGER Additions

• Preview of the Big 12 Conference

• Brentstrodomus locks in the for sure Final Four

• Preview of the first game of the year against the Auburn Tigers

No Starting 5 this week, but will be back next time!

Be sure to check out all of the awesome basketball content coming your way on OurDailyBears!

Go Bears and Sic Em!

