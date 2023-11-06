 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Monday, November 6th, 2023

By willdb26
/ new
Lohner squares up Tech defender. Getty Images

The Boys Are Back

Less than 48 hours...

Show Sarah Some Love

I actually met Sarah Andrews in an elevator in Kansas City once. Great hooper and even better person. Let’s let her hear it for her senior year!

13 ACES?!?!?!

ESPN+...again

Hey guys, in case you didn’t see the tag, it’s Will again. My flag football team plays tonight in the first round of the playoffs and hopes to remain undefeated. Wish us luck! I hope every one of you has an amazing week. Basketball is back!!! Sic ‘em!

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...