DBR: Monday, November 6th, 2023

The Boys Are Back
Less than 48 hours...
Wheels up #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/T0qpZHPZ4a— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) November 6, 2023
Show Sarah Some Love
I actually met Sarah Andrews in an elevator in Kansas City once. Great hooper and even better person. Let’s let her hear it for her senior year!
Freshman ✅— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) November 5, 2023
Sophomore ✅
Junior ✅
Senior #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/9HbQ2KoaLY
13 ACES?!?!?!
13 aces ... is that good? — Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) November 5, 2023
Impressive showing by our servers today!#SicEm #Big12VB #NCAAWVB @NCAAVolleyball pic.twitter.com/WvMBuBWQEP
ESPN+...again
The week 11 game times and TV designations are here for 11/11. Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/CWMtMbcXn2— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 5, 2023
Hey guys, in case you didn’t see the tag, it’s Will again. My flag football team plays tonight in the first round of the playoffs and hopes to remain undefeated. Wish us luck! I hope every one of you has an amazing week. Basketball is back!!! Sic ‘em!
Loading comments...