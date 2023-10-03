 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023

By willdb26
NCAA Football: Baylor at Central Florida Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

DUH!

FR Caden Jenkins was named Big XII Defensive Player of the Week.After his outstanding performance in the Bounce House, I feel like that one was pretty obvious.

New Baylor Golfers? (Not)

Watch your heads folks.

Volleyball Conference??

Fun Week!

I hope everyone is having a great week. Sic ‘em!

