DBR: Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023

DUH!
FR Caden Jenkins was named Big XII Defensive Player of the Week.After his outstanding performance in the Bounce House, I feel like that one was pretty obvious.
Career Day @cadenjenkins8 has been named @big12conference Defensive Player of the Week#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/y36bpCMB4w— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) October 3, 2023
New Baylor Golfers? (Not)
Watch your heads folks.
FORE! ⛳️— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) October 2, 2023
Maybe we should stick to basketball #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/lcNCSgDVKs
Volleyball Conference??
Highest percentage of ranked teams in the @avcavolleyball poll… again pic.twitter.com/o1a44oNIa1— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 2, 2023
Fun Week!
This Week in Bear Country— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) October 2, 2023
Home: ⚽️
Away: ⚽️
️ https://t.co/KcVEgUFWh7#SicEm | @WacoAndTheHoT pic.twitter.com/HVws8bSgB6
I hope everyone is having a great week. Sic ‘em!
Loading comments...