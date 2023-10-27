DBR: Friday, October 27th, 2023

MIROMIROMIRO
Get to know stellar incoming freshman, Miro Little.
We're gonna need to hear some of that music— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) October 26, 2023
@MiroLittle23 #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/jygXaJSo3T
It’s Almost that Time
We wish it was game day! #SicEm | #GreaterThan pic.twitter.com/DAfhMnoYlm— Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) October 26, 2023
Volleyball Nearly Stuns Texas
Volleyball drops three straight sets after coming out 2-0 against the Horns last night. Great fight ladies!
What a fight. Back at it tomorrow #SicEm pic.twitter.com/Z6lY56u604— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 27, 2023
Baylor Did it First
The nation's first collegiate homecoming? Right here at Baylor in 1909.— Baylor University (@Baylor) October 26, 2023
A look back at the history of #BaylorHomecoming, in 30 seconds: pic.twitter.com/86rDcA92Sr
Happy Homecoming Baylor Family! I hope you all are enjoying the festivities and time with friends and family. Sic the Cyclones tomorrow!
Loading comments...