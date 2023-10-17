 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Tuesday, October 17th, 2023

By willdb26
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Creighton vs Baylor Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

AP Poll Released

Whether or not you agree with the spot, the AP Poll came out with Baylor at 20; this is now the fifth year in a row in which the Bears have made the Preseason Top 25. Keep it up Drew!

Three Star QB Ready to Play for His “Dream School”

Future QB Nate Bennett can’t wait to start at Baylor and is ready to tear it up at McLane.

Teammates or Rivals?

If you don’t have Baylor+ here is a sneak peak into an interview with Ja’Kobe Walter where he talks about what seems to be a lopsided video game rivalry with freshman teammate Miro Little.

Homecoming Game Time!

Our Bears matchup with the Cyclones at 2:30 in two weekends! Be there and support and enjoy the traditions.

Happy Tuesday! I have my second intramural flag football game tonight, and we are looking to move to 2-0. Wish us luck!! Sic ‘em Bears!

