DBR: Tuesday, October 17th, 2023

AP Poll Released

Whether or not you agree with the spot, the AP Poll came out with Baylor at 20; this is now the fifth year in a row in which the Bears have made the Preseason Top 25. Keep it up Drew!

Three Star QB Ready to Play for His “Dream School”

Future QB Nate Bennett can’t wait to start at Baylor and is ready to tear it up at McLane.

NATE BENNETT IS COMING TO BAYLOR TO BREAK RECORDS



2024 QB @n8_bennett calls Baylor his “dream school”

Nate peels back why he wants to play for Shawn Bell!

unbelievably, the hair is natural



: https://t.co/U9N1TCCGQb

— Locked On Baylor (@lockedonbaylor) October 16, 2023

Teammates or Rivals?

If you don’t have Baylor+ here is a sneak peak into an interview with Ja’Kobe Walter where he talks about what seems to be a lopsided video game rivalry with freshman teammate Miro Little.

"Miro's never beat me... EVER"@MiroLittle23 can you confirm if @JaKobeWalter1 is telling the truth?



— Baylor+ (@BaylorPlus) October 16, 2023

Homecoming Game Time!

Our Bears matchup with the Cyclones at 2:30 in two weekends! Be there and support and enjoy the traditions.

Happy Tuesday! I have my second intramural flag football game tonight, and we are looking to move to 2-0. Wish us luck!! Sic ‘em Bears!