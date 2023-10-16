DBR: Monday, October 16th, 2023

Soccer Loses to TCU
Baylor lost a tough one on the road yesterday against TCU. The Bears have one more game in conference against Houston later this week.
Battled. #SicEm | #depthB4height pic.twitter.com/MurtLUPVWG— Baylor Soccer (@BaylorFutbol) October 15, 2023
Volleyball Sweeps in Cincinnati
Bears took care of business on the road last week, going 2-0 against Cincinnati!
BEARS WIN! That’s a series sweep in Cinci! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/KQLwaPDciw— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) October 14, 2023
Equestrian Loses to #5 Oklahoma State
Tough conference battle.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/ZUHeZNITwv— Baylor Equestrian (@BaylorEQ) October 13, 2023
Men’s Basketball Coming Soon!
We are 22 days away from the first game of basketball season!
Your 2023-2024 Baylor Bears #SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/MV1YMTKBkb— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) October 15, 2023
Bear of the Day
October 14, 2023
Have a great week y’all!
