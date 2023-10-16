DBR: Monday, October 16th, 2023

Soccer Loses to TCU

Baylor lost a tough one on the road yesterday against TCU. The Bears have one more game in conference against Houston later this week.

Volleyball Sweeps in Cincinnati

Bears took care of business on the road last week, going 2-0 against Cincinnati!

Equestrian Loses to #5 Oklahoma State

Men’s Basketball Coming Soon!

We are 22 days away from the first game of basketball season!

Bear of the Day

Have a great week y’all!