DBR: Monday, January 9th, 2023

By willdb26
Keyonte George shoots around two Kansas State defenders. Bears Illustrated-Tim Watkins

Bears Fall Short At Home

Men’s Basketball loses in overtime by two to Kansas State led by Jerome Tang. The game was an absolute shootout with four players going for over 20 points.

Our Ladies Are HOT!!

With a double digit win in Lawrence, Women’s Basketball moves to 3-0 in conference. They look to make it 4-0 at the Ferrell on Wednesday. Be there!

Next Up

Listen to President Livingstone what is to come in the world of Baylor.

Bring On the Portal Power

Baylor lands Isaiah Dunson, a highly rated defensive back from Miami. Welcome to the squad!

Almost Time for Track & Field

One more week until the students come home! Safe travels to all that are coming back early. Sic ‘em!

