DBR: Monday, January 9th, 2023

Bears Fall Short At Home

Men’s Basketball loses in overtime by two to Kansas State led by Jerome Tang. The game was an absolute shootout with four players going for over 20 points.

Our Ladies Are HOT!!

With a double digit win in Lawrence, Women’s Basketball moves to 3-0 in conference. They look to make it 4-0 at the Ferrell on Wednesday. Be there!

3-0 in Big 12 play and back at home on Wednesday night



Let's help @BaylorWBB protect home court: #SicEm — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 9, 2023

Next Up

Listen to President Livingstone what is to come in the world of Baylor.

What's on the horizon for Baylor in 2023?



From exciting construction projects to continued momentum in rankings & recognition, President Livingstone looks ahead -- on the latest Baylor Connections:



Listen: https://t.co/PXvQVLIQHU

Subscribe: https://t.co/EAC2Bm3PfN pic.twitter.com/dXpq2kpyGE — Baylor University (@Baylor) January 6, 2023

Bring On the Portal Power

Baylor lands Isaiah Dunson, a highly rated defensive back from Miami. Welcome to the squad!

Almost Time for Track & Field

One more week until the students come home! Safe travels to all that are coming back early. Sic ‘em!