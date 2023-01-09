DBR: Monday, January 9th, 2023

Bears Fall Short At Home
Men’s Basketball loses in overtime by two to Kansas State led by Jerome Tang. The game was an absolute shootout with four players going for over 20 points.
Final from Waco#SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/QxcZriOIbT— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 8, 2023
Our Ladies Are HOT!!
With a double digit win in Lawrence, Women’s Basketball moves to 3-0 in conference. They look to make it 4-0 at the Ferrell on Wednesday. Be there!
3-0 in Big 12 play and back at home on Wednesday night— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 9, 2023
Let's help @BaylorWBB protect home court: https://t.co/ebYH5SjSkY#SicEm pic.twitter.com/Vxqz1DVsDk
Next Up
Listen to President Livingstone what is to come in the world of Baylor.
What's on the horizon for Baylor in 2023?— Baylor University (@Baylor) January 6, 2023
From exciting construction projects to continued momentum in rankings & recognition, President Livingstone looks ahead -- on the latest Baylor Connections:
Listen: https://t.co/PXvQVLIQHU
Subscribe: https://t.co/EAC2Bm3PfN pic.twitter.com/dXpq2kpyGE
Bring On the Portal Power
Baylor lands Isaiah Dunson, a highly rated defensive back from Miami. Welcome to the squad!
January 8, 2023
Almost Time for Track & Field
ONE. WEEK. OUT. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/FEc0wZNSV5— Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 6, 2023
One more week until the students come home! Safe travels to all that are coming back early. Sic ‘em!
