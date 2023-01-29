Baylor Tennis Earns Loss for WT, Win for MT

On the second and final day of the ITA Kickoff Weekend, the Baylor Women’s Tennis team (5-1) dropped their first match of the season while the Men’s Tennis squad (5-1) pulled off an upset victory.

WT vs. No. 1 Texas

The Women’s team recorded an 0-4 loss against top-ranked Texas (5-0) despite a hard-fought challenge at Weller Center.

Danielle Dimitrov and Paula Barañano defeated Charlotte Chavatipon and Nicole Khirin, 6-4 on Court 1, but the Longhorns responded with wins at the other two spots.

Texas’ Marlee Zein and Sabina Zeynalova bested Danielle Tuhten and Isabella Harrison, 7-6(7-2) on Court 3 and Nicole Riven and Taisiya Pachkaleva clinched the doubles point for the Lonhorns on a 7-6(7-3) victory over Anita Sahdiieva and Alina Shcherbinina at the No. 2 slot.

85th-ranked Malaika Rapolu won the first singles point for Texas against Barañano, 6-0, 6-0 on Court 4.

At the No. 5 position, Pachkaleva beat Dimitrov, 6-1, 6-2, and Court 6’s Rivkin secured the match for Texas against Tuhten, 6-1, 6-1.

The Bears will return home to face Ole Miss on February 3 at noon (CT).

No. 12 MT vs. No. 9 Florida State

The No. 12 Men’s team knocked off 9th-ranked Florida State (5-1), 4-2 at Hurd Tennis Center.

The 59th-ranked doubles duo of Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz earned a 6-4 victory over Maks Silagy and Joshua Dous-Karpenschif on Court 2.

Court 1’s Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi—ranked 3rd nationally—secured the doubles point by defeating Barnaby Smith and Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc, 6-3.

At No. 3 singles, Marko Miladinovic bested Andreja Petrovic, 6-1, 6-1 for the first singles point.

Florida State snagged a point on 12th-ranked Cornut-Chauvinc’s 6-4, 6-2 finish against 23rd-ranked Bass on Court 1.

Velcz responded by a 7-6(7-3), 6-3 triumph over Jamie Connel at the No. 5 position.

On Court 4, the Seminoles’ Youcef Rihane—ranked 24th in the country—excelled past 115th-ranked Grassi Mazzuchi, 6-3, 6-4.

Paroulek was the match clincher at No. 2 on a three-set victory over Loris Pourroy, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The Bears will remain at home to face Michigan on February 3 at 6 p.m. (CT).