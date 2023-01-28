Baylor Tennis Excels in Day One of ITA Kickoff Weekend

The Baylor Women’s and Men’s Tennis teams secured victories on Day One of the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Austin and Waco, respectively.

WT vs. LMU

The Women’s Tennis team (5-0) notched a 4-1 victory over Loyola Marymount (0-4) in the ITA Kickoff first round at the Texas Tennis Center.

Daniella Dimitrov and Paula Barañano defeated Sofia Munera and Isabella Tcherkes-Za, 6-2 at the No. 1 doubles spot and Court 3’s Danielle Tuhten and Isabella Harvison clinched the doubles point over Eva Marie Voracek and Kim-Michaela Zahraj, 6-1.

Tuhten toppled Zahraj, 6-3, 6-0 on Court 6 for the first singles point.

LMU’s Anna Paradisi notched the Lions’ lone point of the match on a 6-2, 6-3 beating of Dimitrov at the No. 5 position.

Barañano bested Tcherkes-Za in three sets, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Court 4, and Anita Sahdiieva secured the win by finishing 7-6(7-5), 6-1 against Munera on Court 3.

The Bears continue ITA Kickoff weekend participation by facing No. 1 Texas tomorrow at 2 p.m. (CT).

No. 12 MT vs. ASU

12th-ranked Men’s Tennis (4-1) bounced back from their previous loss and downed Arizona State (2-4), 4-2 at Hurd Tennis Center.

The 59th nationally-ranked duo of Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz outmatched Jacob Bullard and Ron Ginat, 6-3 on Court 2 and Luckily Koenig and Ethan Muza bested Nicola Cigna and Constantinos Koshis, 6-1 at the No. 3 slot to notch the doubles point.

On Court 3 singles, Marko Miladinovic toppled Bullard, 6-2, 6-2 for the first singles point.

ASU’s Murphy Cassone defeated 23rd-ranked Finn Bass, 7-5, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot.

At the No. 6 position, Muza beat Cigna, 7-5, 6-1.

Ginat earned a 7-6(8-6), 6-4 win over 115th-ranked Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi on Court 4, but Paroulek sealed the match for the Bears in his three-set victory over Max McKennon, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

The Bears will challenge No. 9 Florida State tomorrow at 2 p.m. (CT).