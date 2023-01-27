Basketpod: 5 is Drive.

Make it five in a row!
Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears are rolling now, having won five straight in Big 12 Conference play including emerging victorious in a clunker over the Oklahoma Sooners and handing the Kansas Jayhawks their third straight loss. Then attentions turn to previewing the Big 12/SEC Challenge tilt against Eric Musselman’s Arkansas Razorbacks and the short turn around to go on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns.
L-Word or F-Word on Big 12 title chances.
The guys also make guaranteed picks for the rest of the games in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Lock em in.
Next Games: Arkansas in Waco. (Saturday @ 3:00pm on ESPN); In Austin @ Texas (Monday @ 8:00pm, ESPN).
Starting Five: Places to Sleep (Not In Your Bed)
Poll
Who has the better roster of places to sleep?
-
53%
Brent (Airplanes, Hotel after the beach, In class during movie, Masters Saturday, Floating the Comal)
-
46%
David (Living room couch, Hammock on a nice day, Chapel in Waco Hall, Pallet on the floor, Back seat of the car while Dad drives home)
BOOKMARKS
Maybe things will turn for the better once @TexasTechMBB finally takes the Covid tournament banner down. We were a bubble team, at best, if it actually took place. pic.twitter.com/vZMetHXAZk— Alex Root (@Mister_Root) January 25, 2023
Ever wonder which players have played against the toughest competition?— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 26, 2023
Here are the players who have faced the strongest opposition, based on the average Bayesian Performance Rating of opponent players faced on each possession pic.twitter.com/7Z1T6Bi7Sp
Sic photo of @LjCryer in the first half pic.twitter.com/qmZKPL09XU— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 24, 2023
Go Bears and Sic Em!
