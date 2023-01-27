 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Basketpod: 5 is Drive.

By David_Hornbeak
Make it five in a row!

Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears are rolling now, having won five straight in Big 12 Conference play including emerging victorious in a clunker over the Oklahoma Sooners and handing the Kansas Jayhawks their third straight loss. Then attentions turn to previewing the Big 12/SEC Challenge tilt against Eric Musselman’s Arkansas Razorbacks and the short turn around to go on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns.

L-Word or F-Word on Big 12 title chances.

The guys also make guaranteed picks for the rest of the games in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Lock em in.

Next Games: Arkansas in Waco. (Saturday @ 3:00pm on ESPN); In Austin @ Texas (Monday @ 8:00pm, ESPN).

Starting Five: Places to Sleep (Not In Your Bed)

Who has the better roster of places to sleep?

    Brent (Airplanes, Hotel after the beach, In class during movie, Masters Saturday, Floating the Comal)
    David (Living room couch, Hammock on a nice day, Chapel in Waco Hall, Pallet on the floor, Back seat of the car while Dad drives home)
Go Bears and Sic Em!

If you have suggestions for the show or have a category you want to hear us build a Starting Five or test for legitimacy in L-Word or F-Word, drop us a line on twitter:

