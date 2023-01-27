Basketpod: 5 is Drive.

Make it five in a row!

Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears are rolling now, having won five straight in Big 12 Conference play including emerging victorious in a clunker over the Oklahoma Sooners and handing the Kansas Jayhawks their third straight loss. Then attentions turn to previewing the Big 12/SEC Challenge tilt against Eric Musselman’s Arkansas Razorbacks and the short turn around to go on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns.

L-Word or F-Word on Big 12 title chances.

The guys also make guaranteed picks for the rest of the games in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Lock em in.

Next Games: Arkansas in Waco. (Saturday @ 3:00pm on ESPN); In Austin @ Texas (Monday @ 8:00pm, ESPN).

Starting Five: Places to Sleep (Not In Your Bed)

Maybe things will turn for the better once @TexasTechMBB finally takes the Covid tournament banner down. We were a bubble team, at best, if it actually took place. pic.twitter.com/vZMetHXAZk — Alex Root (@Mister_Root) January 25, 2023

Ever wonder which players have played against the toughest competition?



Here are the players who have faced the strongest opposition, based on the average Bayesian Performance Rating of opponent players faced on each possession pic.twitter.com/7Z1T6Bi7Sp — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 26, 2023

Sic photo of @LjCryer in the first half pic.twitter.com/qmZKPL09XU — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 24, 2023

Go Bears and Sic Em!

