WT Notches Two 4-3 Victories in Doubleheader

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (4-0) took wins over Rice (1-1) and DePaul (1-2), 4-3 in their doubleheader at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Baylor vs. Rice

Alina Shcherbinina and Anita Sahdiieva downed Frederica Trevisan and Darya Schwartzman, 6-0 on Court 2 for the first doubles match. Isabella Harvison and Danielle Tuhten clinched the doubles point on a 6-4 win over Saara Orav and Sydney Berlin at the No. 3 spot.

Sahdiieva notched the first singles point by toppling Diae El Jardi, 6-3, 6-1 on Court 3.

Rice earned their first point with Maria Budin beating Daniella Dimitrov, 7-5, 6-3 at the No. 4 slot.

At the No. 6 position, Tuhten finished 6-4, 6-2 against Orav.

The Owls’ Allison Zipoli bested Shcherbinina on Court 1, 7-5, 6-4.

Paula Barañano secured the win for the Bears by triumphing over Berlin in a three-set tiebreak, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(8-6) at the No. 5 slot.

Rice recorded the last point of the match at the No. 2 spot on Trevisan’s three-set victory over Harvison, 6-7(8-10), 6-4, 6-2.

Baylor vs. DePaul

On Court 1, Shcherbinina and Sahdiieva finished the first doubles match by defeating Lenka Antonijevic and Yuliya Kizelbasheva, 6-2. DePaul notched the doubles point as Vealentina Martin and Maddie Yergler beat Brooke Thompson and Lauren Little, 7-6(7-4) on Court 3, and Greta Carbone and Hannah Smith excelled past Dimitrov and Tuhten, 7-6(8-6) at the No. 2 slot.

Shcherbinina gave the Bears their first point on her 6-1, 6-1 finish against Kizelbasheva at the No. 1 position.

Tuhten outlasted Bergler, 6-2, 6-3 on Court 5 and Harvison toppled Eleanor Nobbs, 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 3 spot.

On Court 4, Antonijevic bested Dimitrov, 6-3, 7-5 and Martin tied up the match with her three-set 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Thompson.

Sahdiieva secured the close win for the Bears in a three-set thriller against Smith, 7-6(7-2), 5-7, 6-2.

The Bears will travel to Austin to participate in the ITA Kickoff Weekend beginning January 27 with their opponent and first serve TBA.