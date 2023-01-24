Share All sharing options for: Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 11 Recap and Power Rankings

Another week, another pair of wins for the Bears. It certainly wasn’t easy, pretty, or stress-free on Saturday, but the good guys are trending in the right direction. Last week’s post can be found here.

Please note that this post was prepared prior to last night’s massive win over the Jayhawks. The results of that game are not factored in to this week’s power rankings at all.

Recap

Overview: Home teams went 6-4 this week. Only 3 games (out of 10) were decided by 5 or fewer points. Ranked teams were 3-5 against unranked or lower-ranked teams.

My Team of the Week: Kansas State. The Wildcats (who were famously picked last in the preseason coaches’ poll LINK), sit alone in 1st place in the conference after knocking off the Jayhawks in the Octagon of Doom and coming back to beat the Raiders.

My Player of the Week: Jalen Bridges, Baylor. The former WVU transfer helped the Bears win both games this week behind his 25 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block on 67/44/100 splits.

The Kansas State Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in OT 83-82

By the Numbers

Kansas State’s bench outscored KU’s reserves 31-8

KSU led for more than 37 of the game’s 45 minutes including by as many as 14 points

The Jayhawks were a dreadful 6/29 (20.7%) from deep in the game

Standouts

Keyontae Johnson (KSU): 24 points 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in 34 minutes on 7/17 (41.2%) FG, 2/4 (50.0%) 3P, and 8/9 (88.9%) FT

Keyontae Johnson with the game-sealing alley-oop dunk



Johnson finished with 24 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 8-9 FT, 7-17 FG, 2-4 3PT in @KStateMBB's overtime win over Kansas #NBADraft



: @thecomeback pic.twitter.com/MdrEPBP9ID — No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) January 18, 2023

Desi Sills (KSU): 24 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals in 34 minutes off the bench on 7/11 (63.6%) FG, 2/3 (66.7%) 3P, and 8/9 (88.9%) FT

Jalen Wilson (KU): 38 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 blocks in 45 minutes on 12/25 (48.0%) FG, 3/10 (30.0%) 3P, and 11/12 (91.7%) FT

KJ Adams, Jr. (KU): 17 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists in 34 minutes on 6/6 (100.0%) FG and 5/10 (50.0%) FT

Takeaways

The Wildcats were able to withstand a relatively quiet performance from Nowell The continued absence of David N’Guessan (KSU; injured without a timetable for return) has left KSU’s frontcourt undermanned which nearly cost them here The Jayhawks have no depth and outside of Wilson and Adams, the rest of the team was 8/29 (27.6%) from the field in 146 combined minutes

The Iowa State Cyclones defeated the Texas Longhorns 78-67

By the Numbers

ISU was +7 in rebounding margin (9 offensive boards)

The Cyclones were +6 in turnover margin (only 7 giveaways)

Texas led by as many as 11 points

Standouts

Jaren Holmes (ISU): 21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 35 minutes on 7/13 (53.8%) FG, 2/6 (33.3%) 3P, and 5/6 (83.3%) FT

Caleb Grill (ISU): 17 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in 37 minutes on 4/9 (44.4%) FG, 3/7 (42.9%) 3P, and 6/6 (100.0%) FT

Gabe Kalscheur (ISU): 16 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist in 34 minutes on 5/12 (41.7%) FG, 3/8 (37.5%) 3P, and 3/4 (75.0%) FT

Marcus Carr (UT): 11 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal in 36 minutes on 4/9 (44.4%) FG, 1/3 (33.3%) 3P, and 2/2 (100.0%) FT

Takeaways

ISU’s big man, Osunniyi was subtly one of the team’s best players in this one, controlling the paint and giving the team a decisive edge in the rebounding department The Cyclones’ starting guard trio was firing on all cylinders which makes them very tough to beat Former Cyclone, Tyres Hunter, had a severely disappointing homecoming

The Baylor Bears defeated the Texas Red Raiders 81-74

By the Numbers

Baylor was +6 in turnover margin (only 3 giveaways)

The Bears outscored the Raiders in the paint 26-18

Baylor led by as many as 16 points

Standouts

Keyonte George (BU): 27 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 32 minutes on 8/15 (53.3%) FG, 5/11 (45.5%) 3P, and 6/6 (100.0%) FT

Keyonte George was in his BAG last night against Texas Tech



27 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST on 53/46/100 shooting @CoreyTulaba wrote about the electrifying 6'4" @BaylorMBB guard today here

LJ Cryer (BU): 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist in 30 minutes on 5/7 (71.4%) FG, 4/4 (100.0%) 3P, and 4/7 (57.1%) FT

Jaylon Tyson (TTU): 19 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals in 33 minutes on 7/13 (53.8%) FG, 3/8 (37.5%) 3P, and 2/2 (100.0%)

Fardaws Aimaq (TTU): 12 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 assist in 24 minutes on 5/8 (62.5%) FG, 1/1 (100.0%) 3P, and 1/3 (33.3%) FT

Takeaways

The Bears were able to overcome a relatively poor outing from Adam Flagler Tech lost the game at the free-throw line (where they converted just 53.3% of their attempts) Texas Tech battled back hard in the 2nd half after getting punched in the mouth, but didn’t have an answer for George (BU)

The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 74-65

By the Numbers

WVU was +13 in rebounding margin (14 offensive boards)

The Mountaineers led by as many as 18 points

West Virginia outscored TCU 24-14 off of turnovers

Standouts

Kedrian Johnson (WVU): 20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 38 minutes on 5/8 (62.5%) FG and 10/10 (100.0%) FT

Jimmy Bell, Jr. (WVU): 15 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 block in 28 minutes on 5/7 (71.4%) FG and 5/6 (83.3%) FT

Mike Miles, Jr. (TCU): 21 points, 1 rebound, and 2 assists in 36 minutes on 8/12 (66.7%) FG, 1/3 (33.3%) 3P, and 4/5 (80.0%) FT

Emanuel Miller (TCU): 13 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, and 5 steals in 39 minutes on 4/7 (57.1%) FG and 5/7 (71.4%) FT

Takeaways

TCU took their sweet time getting out of the starting gates on offense and were never able to fully get back into it WVU’s defense stepped up big in the final minutes, to close the game out The Frogs may never win in Morgantown, WV (now 0-11 there)

The Oklahoma State Cowboys defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 72-56

By the Numbers

The Pokes were +5 in rebounding margin (only 3 offensive boards allowed)

The Cowboys were +7 in turnover margin (14 takeaways)

The Sooners were outscored 48-26 in the 2nd half

Standouts

Bryce Thompson (OSU): 19 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists in 37 minutes on 7/12 (58.3%) FG, 3/3 (100.0%) 3P, and 2/2 (100.0%) FT

Bryce Thompson vs. Oklahoma



19p / 9r / 4a

58% fg / 100% 3p / 100% ft



the 6'6" junior was the leading offensive catalyst in the Pokes comeback victory. pic.twitter.com/8XCnCnlG6W — Jake Kerr (@jakeeekerr) January 19, 2023

Kalib Boone (OSU): 15 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, and 5 blocks in 25 minutes on 7/11 (63.6%) FG and 1/2 (50.0%) FT

Avery Anderson III (OSU): 14 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal in 29 minutes on 4/15 (26.7%) FG, 0/3 (0.0%) 3P, and 6/9 (66.7%) FT

Grant Sherfield (OU): 15 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal in 33 minutes on 5/13 (38.%) FG, 1/4 (25.0%) 3P, and 4/6 (66.7%) FT

Takeaways

The momentum shifted in favor of the Cowboys in the 2nd half and it was all downhill from that point on for the Sooners The GIA was absolutely rocking in the 2nd half Oklahoma remains without a clear leader, someone to step up when everyone else is struggling

The TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 83-60

By the Numbers

The Frogs outscored KU 39-8 in bench points

The Jayhawks were held to 23/59 (39.0%) from the field

TCU outscored Kansas by 15 points in the fastbreak

Standouts

Shad Wells (TCU): 17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals in 21 minutes off the bench on 7/8 (87.5%) FG and 3/4 (75.0%) 3P

Mike Miles, Jr. (TCU): 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal in 32 minutes on 5/11 (45.5%) FG, 2/3 (66.7%) 3P, and 3/3 (100.0%) FT

Damion Baugh (TCU): 11 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal in 34 minutes on 4/10 (40.0%) FG, 1/3 (33.3%) 3P, and 2/2 (100.0%)

Jalen Wilson (KU): 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in 35 minutes on 11/21 (52.4%) FG, 4/9 (44.4%) 3P, and 4/5 (80.0%) FT

Takeaways

KU’s complete lack of depth came back to bite them again, as they squandered yet another 30+ point performance from Wilson It was TCU’s best 3P shooting performance since 2020 The Horned Frogs were led by their guard trio of Miles, Wells, and Baugh

The Oklahoma State Cowboys defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 61-59

By the Numbers

The Cyclones were held to just 25/63 (39.7%) from the field

The Cowboys outscored ISU by 21 points from deep

Iowa State led by as many as 16 points and never trailed by more than 3 points

Standouts

Avery Anderson III (OSU): 18 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks in 36 minutes on 5/9 (55.6%) FG, 2/3 (66.7%) 3P, and 6/9 (66.7%) FT

Kalib Boone (OSU): 13 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in 18 minutes on 4/9 (44.4%) FG and 5/6 (83.3%) FT

Osun Osunniyi (ISU): 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 23 minutes on 7/15 (46.7%) FG, 0/1 (0.0%) 3P, and 1/4 (25.0%) FT

Tre King (ISU): 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals in 29 minutes off the bench on 5/10 (50.0%) FG) and 0/2 (0.0%) 3P

Takeaways

The Pokes were outplayed in most aspects of the game but were kept in it by the long-ball Bryce Thompson and Moussa Cisse (both OSU) went down in the game with ankle injuries ISU’s highly volatile offense couldn’t get the job done in the 2nd half

The Kansas State Wildcats defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders 68-58

By the Numbers

Texas Tech shot just 11/40 (27.5%) from the field in the 2 nd half

half KSU’s bench outscored Tech’s reserves 16-9

The Red Raiders were outscored 31-13 over the final 13+ minutes of the game

Standouts

Markquis Nowell (KSU): 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in 37 minutes on 5/12 (41.7%) FG, 4/11 (36.4%) 3P, and 9/10 (90.0%) FT

Behind the back into a no look pass



Markquis Nowell having fun out there



(via @KStateMBB)

pic.twitter.com/jpzs79neSm — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 21, 2023

Keyontae Johnson (KSU): 15 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 35 minutes on 3/7 (42.9%) FG, 1/1 (100.0%) 3P, and 8/10 (80.0%) FT

De’Vion Harmon (TTU): 13 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals in 30 minutes on 5/16 (31.3%) FG, 1/5 (20.0%) 3P, and 2/2 (100.0%) FT

Pop Isaacs (TTU): 13 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 34 minutes on 4/16 (25.0%) FG, 3/11 (27.3%) 3P, and 2/2 (100.0%) FT

Takeaways

Texas Tech looks lost and rudderless, especially on the offensive end The Red Raiders squandered yet another halftime lead Nowell (KSU) had a nice bounce-back performance after struggling against Kansas

The Baylor Bears defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 62-60

By the Numbers

The Bears outscored the Sooners 30-12 in 2 nd chance points

chance points The Sooners were outscored by 15 points from deep in the 2 nd half

half Baylor outscored OU by 10 points from the free-throw line

Standouts

Jalen Bridges (BU): 11 points and 8 rebounds in 25 minutes on 4/6 (66.7%) FG and 3/5 (60.0%) 3P

Adam Flagler (BU): 16 points, 2 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal in 37 minutes on 7/16 (43.8%) FG and 2/4 (50.0%) 3P

Tanner Groves (OU): 16 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 blocks in 30 minutes on 6/13 (46.2%) FG, 2/5 (40.0%) 3P, and 2/2 (100.0%) FT

Jalen Hill (OU): 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 1 block in 34 minutes on 8/13 (61.5%) FG, 0/2 (0.0%) 3P, and 1/1 (100.0%) FT

Takeaways

OU’s final offensive possession (down 2 points with about 15 seconds left) was an embarrassment Better late than never, Bridges and Flagler hit 4 three-pointers late to lift the Bears over the Sooners Oklahoma’s guard play totally disappeared down the stretch

The Texas Longhorns defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers 69-61

By the Numbers

Texas outscored WVU 32-20 in the paint

WVU was -7 in turnover margin (20 giveaways)

UT’s bench outscored WVU’s reserves 20-12

Standouts

Marcus Carr (UT): 23 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in 37 minutes on 8/14 (57.1%) FG, 2/6 (33.3%) 3P, and 5/6 (83.3%) FT

Christian Bishop (UT): 11 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in 24 minutes off the bench on 5/9 (55.6%) FG and 1/2 (50.0%) FT

Kedrian Johnson (WVU): 22 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 2 steals in 33 minutes on 6/9 (66.7%) FG, 3/5 (60.0%) 3P, and 7/11 (63.6%) FT

Tre Mitchell (WVU): 12 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 blocks in 40 minutes on 4/11 (36.4%) FG, 2/4 (50.0%) 3P, and 2/2 (100.0%) FT

Takeaways

Texas was able to win an ugly game behind the efforts of their big men, Bishop and Disu Carr came up big late in this one WVU’s offense went quiet in the 2nd half

Power Rankings

1) Kansas State Wildcats (Weekly Record: 2-0)

Player to Watch: Desi Sills, Guard. Last 4 Games: 11.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.0 APG, and 1.5 SPG on 52/38/81 splits

Stat to Know: The Wildcats have the worst DReb% in the Big 12 in league play

What’s Next: Iowa State (1/24) and Florida (1/28)

Outlook: The Wildcats knocked off their bitter rival, the Jayhawks. They are riding high and feeling good and they should. They sit alone in 1st place in the conference standings. Their offense is loaded and their stars continue to shine. They need to clean up their defensive rebounding if they want to stay atop the mountain for very long.

2) Kansas Jayhawks (Weekly Record: 0-2)

Player to Watch: Jalen Wilson, Forward. Last 4 Games: 25.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 1.5 APG, and 1.5 BPG on 43/33/83 splits

Stat to Know: Kansas ranks 344th nationally in bench minutes

What’s Next: Baylor (1/23) and Kentucky (1/28)

Outlook: Kansas is coming off back-to-back losses and one of their worst home losses in the last 20 years. They could be reeling or they could be poised to get back on track with a big win in Waco. Jalen Wilson is phenomenal. They need other players to start stepping up though.

3) TCU Horned Frogs (Weekly Record: 1-1)

Player to Watch: Emanuel Miller, Forward. Last 4 Games: 15.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.5 APG, and 2.0 SPG on 61/50/64 splits

Stat to Know: The Horned Frogs play at the fastest tempo in the conference (per KenPom)

What’s Next: Oklahoma (1/24) and Mississippi State (1/28)

Outlook: On the one hand, the Frogs handed the Mountaineers their first win in conference play last week. On the other hand, TCU demolished Kansas in Lawrence on Saturday. Overall, I’d say they should probably take that sort of week when they can get it. They remain a bad 3P shooting team and have problems rebounding on defense. Still, if they get hot, they are awfully hard to beat.

4) Texas Longhorns (Weekly Record: 1-1)

Player to Watch: Christian Bishop, Center. Last 3 Games: 10.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 1.7 SPG on 61/NA/80 splits

Stat to Know: The Horns are the best free-throw shooting team in the Big 12 in conference play

What’s Next: Oklahoma State (1/24) and Tennessee (1/28)

Outlook: The Longhorns will be glad to be back home before the Big 12-SEC Challenge pits them against their former head coach. Texas has not looked particularly impressive in conference play on either end of the floor. Their guards will keep them in most games and they’ll win their fair share due to sheer talent, but at this point, it’s hard to look at Texas as one of the top teams in the conference.

5) Baylor Bears (Weekly Record: 2-0)

Player to Watch: Jalen Bridges, Forward. Last 7 Games: 11.1 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 1.3 BPG on 59/36/70 splits

Stat to Know: The Bears lead the Big 12 in offensive rebounding in conference play

What’s Next: Kansas (1/23) and Arkansas (1/28)

Outlook: Baylor is finally trending in the right direction answering their 0-3 start to conference play with 4-straight wins. They will continue to be led by their guards, especially Flagler and George, but Bridges has been playing much better since the start of conference play. Defensively, they need to keep improving, but this offense is as good as it gets in America right now.

6) Iowa State Cyclones (Weekly Record: 1-1)

Player to Watch: Osun Osunniyi, Center. Last 3 Games: 13.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 2.3 BPG on 61/NA/25 splits

Stat to Know: The Cyclones have the most efficient defense in the Big 12 (per KenPom)

What’s Next: Kansas State (1/24) and Missouri (1/28)

Outlook: Iowa State has an excellent defense. They also have a totally unreliable offense. Some nights Grill and/or Kalscheur will go off and give them a great chance to win. Others, the team will shoot well below 40% from the field. They need to find some consistency if they want to be anything more than a middle-of-the-pack team this year.

7) Oklahoma State Cowboys (Weekly Record: 2-0)

Player to Watch: Avery Anderson III, Guard. Last 3 Games: 14.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 4.3 APG, and 1.0 BPG on 39/22/62 splits

Stat to Know: The Pokes have the worst team FG% in the Big 12 since the start of conference play

What’s Next: Texas (1/24) and Ole Miss (1/28)

Outlook: The Cowboys have won two-in-a-row off of strong defensive showings. They have one of the best defenses in the conference. They also have arguably the worst offense in the conference. If and until their guards can be consistently efficient on the offensive end, it’s hard to say that this team is particularly close to the middle of the league.

8) Oklahoma Sooners (Weekly Record: 0-2)

Player to Watch: Jalen Hill, Forward. Last 7 Games: 13.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 0.9 APG, and 1.0 BPG on 56/43/95 splits

Stat to Know: The Sooners have the worst turnover margin in the Big 12 in league play

What’s Next: TCU (1/24) and Alabama (1/28)

Outlook: The Sooners lost a heartbreaker at home to Baylor on Saturday. It won’t get any easier for them as they take on a pair of ranked teams this week. The guard play for the Sooners is simply not good enough right now and I don’t think that this team is equipped to win close games. Their late-game execution is truly bad.

9) West Virginia Mountaineers (Weekly Record: 1-1)

Player to Watch: Kedrian Johnson, Guard. Last 4 Games: 16.3 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 2.3 APG, and 1.5 SPG on 50/36/88 splits

Stat to Know: The Mountaineers send their opponents to the free-throw line more than any team in the conference

What’s Next: Texas Tech (1/25) and Auburn (1/28)

Outlook: The Mountaineers finally got over the hump, winning their first conference game. That win looks even better after the TCU team they beat stomped all over Kansas on Saturday. This is still a fundamentally flawed team though. They need to beat Tech if they want to sustain any of the momentum they tried to capture last week.

10) Texas Tech Red Raiders (Weekly Record: 0-2)

Player to Watch: Fardaws Aimaq, Center. Last 3 Games: 10.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 1.3 APG on 46/50/40 splits

Stat to Know: Tech has the worst Turnover Rate in the Big 12 in league play

What’s Next: West Virginia (1/25) and LSU (1/28)

Outlook: There’s not much else to say but that this has been a disaster of a season for the Red Raiders. They are winless in conference play and if they can’t find a way to beat WVU at home this week, I’m not sure how many, if any, games they’ll win the rest of the year. The sliver of hope is Aimaq. His return from injury comes at the perfect time, with Batcho fading into oblivion as of late.

Conclusion

After last night’s huge game we’ve got a couple more nights of good conference action and then the Big 12-SEC Challenge this weekend. Have a great week everyone. Sic Em!