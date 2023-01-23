No. 11 MT Falls to No. 1 Virginia

The 11th-ranked Baylor Men’s Tennis team (3-1) fell to No. 1 Virginia (4-0), 0-4 at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The doubles duo of Tadeas Paroulek and Zsombor Velcz—ranked 59th in the country—toppled Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz, 6-4 on Court 2 to close the first doubles match.

On Court 3, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg and Alexander Kiefer responded by besting Luc Koenig and Ethan Muza, 6-4. The Cavaliers secured the doubles point at the No. 1 spot with Bar Botzer and Chris Rodesch taking the 7-6(8-6) tiebreak over 3rd-ranked Finn Bass and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi.

27th-ranked Rodesch defeated Bass—ranked No. 23—6-2, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot for the first singles point.

Schulenburg—ranked 45th nationally—notched a 6-3, 6-3 win over Marko Miladinovic on Court 3.

Goetz secured the Cavaliers victory by excelling past Grassi Mazzuchi, 7-5, 6-3 at the No. 4 spot.

The Bears will return to Waco to face Arizona State in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend on January 27 at 6 p.m. (CT).