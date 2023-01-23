WT Opens the Season with Doubleheader Wins

BAYLOR VS. HOUSTON

The Baylor Women’s Tennis team (2-0) opened the 2023 season by beating Houston (0-2), 6-1 and UTRGV (0-1), 7-0 at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.

Alina Shcherbinina and Anita Sahdiieva defeated Laura Slisane and Sonya Kovalenko, 6-1, on Court 2 for the first doubles match. At the No. 1 spot, the duo of Paula Barañano and Daniella Dimitrov earned a 6-4 win against Elena Trencheva and Sophie Schouten to secure the doubles point.

Danielle Tuhten beat Sonya Kovalenko, 6-0, 6-1 for the first Baylor singles point on Court 6.

On Court 2, Isabella Harrison swept Trencheva, 6-0, 6-0.

Houston notched their lone point of the match on Azul Pedemonti’s 6-1, 6-4 victory over Dimitrov at the No. 4 position.

Shcherbinina excelled past Maria Dzemeshkevich, 6-2, 6-3 on Court 1.

On Court 5, Barañano finished 7-6(7-5), 6-1 against Sophie Schouten.

Finishing match play, Sahdiieva won 7-5, 6-3 against Slisane on Court 3.

BAYLOR VS. UTRGV

The Bears notched the doubles point against UTRGV with Shcherbinina and Harrison besting Lea Karren and Daniela Rosenberger, 6-2 on Court 2 and Brooke Thompson and Lauren Little securing the point on a 6-4 win against Isabelle Bahr and Yaiza Vazquez at the No. 3 position.

Little toppled Kristyna Mamicova, 6-3, 6-2 on Court 6 to secure the first singles point for Baylor.

On Court 4, Danielle Tuhten beat Valentina Urraco, 6-2, 6-2.

Clinching the match for the Bears was Shcherbinina who bested Bahr, 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 1 position.

At the No. 5 slot, Thompson earned a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Rosenberger.

Dimitrov transcended Marjorie Souza, 6-4, 6-3 on Court 3.

Harvison closed the match at the No. 2 spot on a three-set tiebreak win over Karren, 6-1, 4-6, 1-0(10-8).

The Bears will host another doubleheader at Hawkins on January 23 to challenge Rice at 10 a.m. and DePaul at 2 p.m. (CT).

