DBR: Friday, January 20th, 2023

Terrifying Transfers!

Big Jake Roberts signed with the Bears today and was accompanied by the commitment of QB RJ Martinez.

Pair of Studs

Both Adam Flagler and Keyonte George were added to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List. Keep it up guys.

Preseason Honors

Mckenzie Wilson was named to the Pre-Season All Big 12 Conference Team. Congrats!

Nicki Wants You to Be There

Coach Collen said it herself after the game against K State, the team needs the fans to show out and support. Be there and be loud Baylor Nation.

The Longhorns are coming to town on Sunday.



Let's show out and fill the Ferrell for @BaylorWBB!#SicEm — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 19, 2023

Time for Tennis!

The women open their tennis season this Saturday. Come out and support and even get an autograph if you’d like.

OUR FAVORITE TIME OF YEAR IS HERE

Come on out to the Hurd this weekend!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/K1tPrSVP5y — Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) January 18, 2023

Full Weekend

There is a lot of events going on this weekend. You know what that means? Lots of stats going under the win column. We’ve got track, women’s tennis, men’s basketball

Spring sports are in full effect! Busy weekends mean fun for the fans. Sic ‘em!