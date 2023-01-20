DBR: Friday, January 20th, 2023

Terrifying Transfers!
Big Jake Roberts signed with the Bears today and was accompanied by the commitment of QB RJ Martinez.
Next chapter …#AGTG #SicEm pic.twitter.com/gdLxDfCyEK— RJ Martinez (@rj2martinez) January 19, 2023
*Chris Berman voice ️— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) January 20, 2023
" , …"@_jakeroberts7 ➡️ Tight End from Norman, Oklahoma#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/eWRqELx0nd
Pair of Studs
Both Adam Flagler and Keyonte George were added to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Watch List. Keep it up guys.
2️⃣ Bears on the @TheBigOTrophy watch list— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 19, 2023
https://t.co/PEbfX9eOw6#SicEm | #CultureofJOY pic.twitter.com/zpf9POPcKy
Preseason Honors
Mckenzie Wilson was named to the Pre-Season All Big 12 Conference Team. Congrats!
Preseason— Baylor Softball (@BaylorSoftball) January 19, 2023
>> https://t.co/m0uxdqUQEU#SicEm pic.twitter.com/wWXhZbSO4M
Nicki Wants You to Be There
Coach Collen said it herself after the game against K State, the team needs the fans to show out and support. Be there and be loud Baylor Nation.
The Longhorns are coming to town on Sunday.— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 19, 2023
Let's show out and fill the Ferrell for @BaylorWBB!#SicEm
Time for Tennis!
The women open their tennis season this Saturday. Come out and support and even get an autograph if you’d like.
OUR FAVORITE TIME OF YEAR IS HERE— Baylor Women’s Tennis (@BaylorWTennis) January 18, 2023
Come on out to the Hurd this weekend!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/K1tPrSVP5y
Full Weekend
There is a lot of events going on this weekend. You know what that means? Lots of stats going under the win column. We’ve got track, women’s tennis, men’s basketball
: Two-straight home contests for @BaylorWBB and a @BaylorWTennis doubleheader to open the season highlight this week's slate! #SicEm | @WacoAndTheHoT pic.twitter.com/srCKyJENmn— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 16, 2023
Spring sports are in full effect! Busy weekends mean fun for the fans. Sic ‘em!
