Basketpod: Back on Track with Kendall Kaut

Kendall Kaut is back on the Basketpod
Kendall makes his return to the show as a guest host and joins David and Brent to break the current state of Baylor Basketball. Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears are back on the right track following a week that say them go 2-0. This week’s trio recap the emphatic win over Oklahoma State and the solid road win over the reeling Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock. Then attentions turn to previewing the road contest against the Oklahoma Sooners and the Waco leg of the marquee series with the Kansas Jayhawks.
The guys check in on the rest of the Big 12 Conference, including Coach Tang’s first win of Kansas in Manhattan. (Also - there are some fired up thoughts on a recent football hire)
Next Games: At OU. (Saturday @ 3:00pm on ESPN2); Home vs. KU (Monday @ 8:00pm, ESPN).
Starting Five: Memorable College Basketball Players
Poll
Who has the better roster of Memorable CBB Players?
-
45%
Brent (Jimmer, Isaiah Thomas, Jalen Brunson, Doug McDermott, Luke Harangody)
-
45%
David (Marshall Henderson, Grayson Allen, Bryce Drew, Jaylen Fisher, Kevin Ware)
-
9%
Kendall (Tyler Hansborough, Jared Butler, Adam Morrison, Doug Edert, Kris Jenkins)
BOOKMARKS
Life comes at you fast... #SicEm pic.twitter.com/UyK9jjM8ir— David Hornbeak (@davidhornbeak) January 20, 2023
Baylor basketball had less turnovers vs Tech than Tech football had vs Baylor lol https://t.co/nuqxyXYOS3— fank (@dfank_BU) January 18, 2023
Baylor's win over Texas Tech tonight was its third in the last four trips to Lubbock.— Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) January 18, 2023
The rest of the Big 12 has seven wins there in that same time span.
Go Bears and Sic Em!
