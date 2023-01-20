Big 12 MBB Preview: 1/21

#14 TCU @ #2 Kansas

Saturday, January 21st 12:00 PM CT, CBS

Both #2 Kansas (16-2, 5-1) and #14 TCU (14-4, 3-3) suffered losses in conference play earlier in the week that they’re going to try to bounce back from in this game. For Kansas, it was a nail-biting overtime loss to rival Kansas State that resulted in the Jayhawks’ first Big 12 loss. TCU suffered a potentially even more disappointing loss, as they pretty much got handled wire-to-wire by West Virginia, who was winless in the conference until that game. It’ll be interesting to see how the Horned Frogs deal with that setback, especially as they travel to the most difficult road venue in the Big 12. I’ve got Kansas in this one.

81-75 Kansas

Saturday, January 21st 1:00 PM CT, ESPN+

#12 Iowa State (14-3, 5-1) recovered from a heartbreaking loss to Kansas with a pretty thorough trouncing of top 10 Texas. There was some added emotions in this game as Texas’s Tyrese Hunter returned to Ames, where he had played for the Cyclones before transferring away to the Longhorns. After such a big game, the question will be if Iowa State can still get up for a road game at Oklahoma State (10-8, 2-4). For their part, the Cowboys routed rival Oklahoma, winning by 16 in Stillwater. So even though Oklahoma State is probably in the bottom third of the conference, this is a great reminder that there are no bad teams you can have an off day against in the Big 12. Nevertheless, I like Iowa State in this one.

73-68 Iowa State

Texas Tech @ #13 Kansas State

Saturday, January 21st 1:00 PM CT, ESPN2

Texas Tech (10-8, 0-6) is down horrendous for a conference win. The Red Raiders have battled and kept it close in most of their Big 12 games, but they just can’t secure a win. Part of that is extremely spotty defense. They will travel to take on a very hot #13 Kansas State (16-2, 5-1). The Wildcats are fresh off of a monster upset over rival Kansas. There were certainly plenty of emotions tied with that win, so KState does need to be cautious of an emotional hangover. Still, with the way the Wildcats can play offensively and the defensive struggles Tech has had, I’m not convinced the Red Raiders will be able to keep up in this one, especially on the road.

88-70 Kansas State

#21 Baylor @ Oklahoma

Saturday, January 21st 3:00 PM CT, ESPN2

#21 Baylor (13-5, 3-3) continued to build momentum during the week by playing 3/4ths of a really good game against Texas Tech. The Bears had some trouble closing out, but still ultimately came away with a conference road win—no small feat. The Bears will need to do just that once again as they travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma (11-7, 2-4). The Sooners are fresh off of a bit of a beating at the hands of rival Oklahoma State. So morale will certainly be a factor in this game, as the Sooners need to build it and the Bears currently have it. Oklahoma is a team that has, for the most part, played their games close with every game but their most recent being decided by no more than 5 points. So assuming Bedlam was an aberration, Baylor ought to expect a tight contest. But the Bears should still be able to separate some with the way their offense is performing.

89-81 Baylor

#7 Texas @ West Virginia

Saturday, January 21st 5:00 PM CT, ESPN

#7 Texas (15-3, 4-2) got their bell rung in Ames, as Iowa State pretty thoroughly dismantled the Longhorns in the second half of their most recent game. With just an interim head coach at the helm, it will be interesting to see how the Longhorns navigate and bounce back from adversity like that. For West Virginia (11-7, 1-5), the Mountaineers will be looking to build momentum off of their first conference win of the season, which took the form of a superb full game performance against TCU. If West Virginia can play defense like they did against the Horned Frogs, I certainly think they have a chance in this one. And actually, this is my big upset pick of the weekend, as I think the Mountaineers are better than their record indicates.

77-75 West Virginia