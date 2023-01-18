DBR: Wednesday, January 19th, 2023

Bears Win in Lubbock!

Last night Baylor got a big road win against Texas Tech, winning 81-74. The Bears are now 3-3 in conference play!

Women’s Basketball Back in Action at the Ferrell Center

Tonight is the first of two big home matchups for our women. Tonight they host Kansas State at 7PM. It is also the Salute to Heroes game, so get to the Ferrell!

Tomorrow night: with @BaylorWBB



Active/retired military, first responders, teachers & healthcare workers get into the game for free with a valid ID!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/qvjheOLUhm — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 17, 2023

More Coaching Hires for Football

Yesterday Baylor officially announced the hiring of AJ Steward (running backs coach and assistant head coach) and Tyler Hancock (special teams coach). Welcome to Waco!

Richard. Reese.

It’s been a minute since I’ve talked about Richard Reese in a DBR, but not to worry! Reese was one of the highest graded true freshmen last season. What a stud!

Highest graded true freshmans from the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/GjlIc5oMud — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 17, 2023

It’s Official! Baylor Signs Another Transfer.

Yesterday offensive lineman Clark Barrington officially signed with Baylor. His brother Campbell Barrington is also joining the Baylor squad.

Track & Field Performers of the Week

This season, Baylor track and field is starting a new tradition of naming two performers of the meet each week. This week’s hardware went to Gary Moore and Kavia Francis! Gary Moore broke the school record in the weight throw and placed fourth overall in shot put. Kavia Francis won gold in the 200 meters and set a new PR with a time of 23.36. She also ran a leg of the 4x400 relay that placed seventh overall!

:



New traditions. New hardware. Congrats to our first-ever Performers of the Meet, Gary Moore & Kavia Francis!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/lMbOAOMgzT — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 17, 2023

Bear of the Day

Today’s Bear of the Day is Jalen Bridges! Bridges had a fantastic game last night, scoring 14 points and grabbing five rebounds.

B-e-a-utiful play with Bridges putting it in, Thamba on the assist



BU 31, TTU 23 | 7:36 1H

ESPNU#SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/Flry3All5b — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 18, 2023

And in honor of the second day of classes, here’s our very own Judge Lady. Such a queen.

First Day in the Books

The first day of the spring semester is in the books. It’s great to have everyone back on campus again!

STUDENTS ON CAMPUS AGAIN pic.twitter.com/ejHQDzQ9pC — Baylor University (@Baylor) January 17, 2023

ALSO, in case you were wondering, when I’m not writing DBRs, I am a total academic weapon. #smart

not to flex but i DID get a 100 on my syllabus quiz — Jenna (@jenp108) January 17, 2023

Have a great day y’all!