Share All sharing options for: Big 12 Men’s Basketball Week 10 Recap and Power Rankings

What a difference a week makes. It is infinitely more fun doing this when Baylor is trending the right way than when they’re not. Lucky for all of us, this was a fun week for the Bears. If you wanna check out last week’s post, you can find it here.

Recap

Overview: Home teams went 9-1. 6 of 10 games were decided by 5 or fewer points. Ranked teams went 6-1 against lower-ranked or unranked teams.

My Team of the Week: Kansas. The Jayhawks remain perfect in conference play after knocking off previously undefeated (in league play) Iowa State over the weekend following their win over the Sooners last Tuesday.

My Player of the Week: Gabe Kalscheur, Iowa State. Although his team came up 2 points short in Lawrence on Saturday, Kalscheur was phenomenal in both of the Cyclones games this week, amassing 48 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks on 57/64/83 splits.

The Kansas State Wildcats defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys 65-57

By the Numbers

KSU outscored the Cowboys by 12 points from the 3P line

The Cowboys were held to 8/35 (22.9%) from the field in the 2 nd half

half The Wildcats outscored OSU by 9 in points off turnovers

Standouts

Markquis Nowell (KSU): 20 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals in 38 minutes on 6/12 (50.0%) FG, 5/10 (50.0%) 3P, and 3/3 (100.0%) FT

Keyontae Johnson (KSU): 12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block in 36 minutes on 5/11 (45.5%) FG, 0/2 (0.0%) 3P, and 2/6 (33.3%) FT

Kalib Boone (OSU): 23 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in 30 minutes on 9/15 (60.0%) FG and 5/6 (83.3%) FT

Caleb Asberry (OSU): 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 27 minutes off the bench on 5/11 (45.5) FG, 3/7 (42.9%) FG, and 2/2 (100.0%) FT

Takeaways

Oklahoma State was sunk by a 5+ minute scoring drought early in the 2nd half The Cowboys starting trio of guards were a combined 3/25 (12.0%) from the field in 70 combined minutes Johnson (KSU) really turned it on in the 2nd half, scoring 9 of his 12 points in the final 20 minutes

The Iowa State Cyclones defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders 84-50

By the Numbers

Iowa State was +10 in rebounding margin (17 offensive boards)

The Cyclones were +8 in turnover margin (19 takeaways)

Texas Tech was held to 19-52 (36.5%) from the field

Standouts

Gabe Kalscheur (ISU): 25 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks in 31 minutes on 10/14 (71.4%) FG and 5/6 (83.3%) 3P

Caleb Grill (ISU): 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals in 32 minutes on 4/8 (50.0%) FG, 4/8 (50.0%) 3P, and 2/5 (40.0%) FT

Jaren Holmes (ISU): 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in 30 minutes on 7/11 (63.6%) FG and 1/2 (50.0%) 3P

De’Vion Harmon (TTU): 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 steals in 34 minutes on 6/13 (46.2%) FG, 1/3 (33.3%) 3P, and 1/2 (50.0%) FT

Takeaways

If you are careless with the ball (as Tech often was), the Cyclones will kill you for it In the continued absence of Aljaz Kunc, Iowa State has really found something in this 4-guard lineup If Tech is only going to get 4 combined field goals in 60 combined minutes from Batcho and Obanor, it’s going to be really tough for this team to compete

The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 79-75

By the Numbers

Kansas was +5 in turnover differential (only 6 giveaways)

Oklahoma missed 15 three-pointers, compared to KU only missing 7 shots from deep

The Sooners were outscored by 12 points from the free-throw line

Standouts

KJ Adams, Jr. (KU): 22 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, and 2 blocks in 27 minutes on 8/13 (61.5%) FG and 6/7 (85.7%) FT

Jalen Wilson (KU): 17 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 blocks in 36 minutes on 3/12 (25.0%) FG, 1/2 (50.0%) 3P, and 10/12 (83.3%) FT

Grant Sherfield (OU): 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist in 38 minutes on 9/15 (60.0%) FG, 1/4 (25.0%) 3P, and 6/6 (100.0%) FT

Tanner Groves (OU): 10 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in 22 minutes on 3/10 (30.0%) FG, 0/5 (0.0%) 3P, and 4/4 (100.0%) FT

Takeaways

Oklahoma’s late-game execution and shot selection was horrible Kansas had an uncharacteristically poor offensive game, suffering through a massive field goal drought and trailing by 10 points with 5 minutes left and they never blinked The Sooners have to find a way to get more out of their bench if they want to compete against the top of the conference

The Baylor Bears defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers 83-78

By the Numbers

Baylor held WVU to 34/60 (38.3%) from the field

Both teams combined to shoot 69 free-throws in the game

The Mountaineers’ bench outscored Baylor’s bench 37-4

Standouts

Keyonte George (BU): 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists in 33 minutes on 10/18 (55.6%) FG, 5/9 (55.6%) 3P, and 7/9 (77.8%) FT

Keyonte George tonight:



32 points

5/9 from 2

5/9 from 3

7/9 from the line

7 rebounds

2 assists



Scored all over the floor with so much creativity off the bounce. Also offers much more than scoring for Baylor. A clear top 10 talent in the 2023 NBA draft. pic.twitter.com/4vIyxipL8w — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 12, 2023

Jalen Bridges (BU): 10 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block in 36 minutes on 3/8 (37.5%) FG, 0/3 (0.0%) 3P, and 4/5 (80.0%) FT

Joe Toussaint (WVU): 20 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 1 steal in 26 minutes off the bench on 7/14 (50.0%) FG, 2/6 (33.3%) 3P, and 4/8 (50.0%) FT

Tre Mitchell (WVU): 14 points, 15 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 blocks in 34 minutes on 3/9 (33.3%) FG and 8/12 (66.7%) FT

Takeaways

George (BU) put the team on his back and carried them across the finish line Baylor’s ability to get to and convert at the free-throw line won them this game WVU’s fouling problems continue to haunt them

The Texas Longhorns defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 79-75

By the Numbers

Texas trailed by as many as 18 points

The Longhorns’ bench outscored TCU’s bench 25-17

TCU was outscored by 7 points from the free-throw line in the 2nd half

Standouts

Timmy Allen (UT): 17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in 32 minutes on 8/13 (61.5%) FG and 1/2 (50.0%) FT

Marcus Carr (UT): 11 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals in 35 minutes on 5/16 (31.3%) FG and 1/7 (14.3%) 3P

No. 10 Texas come from 18-down to defeat No. 17 TCU 79-75



Marcus Carr

11 points

5 rebounds

7 assists (season-high)

2 steals

5/16 FG

1/7 3PT

2/2 FT

35 minutes



Emanuel Miller

21 points

4 rebounds

1 assist

1 block

10/12 FG

1/3 3PT

34 minutes#CollegeBasketball #NCAA #Big12 pic.twitter.com/kvoqcw6bZx — BasketballBuzz.ca (@basketballbuzz) January 12, 2023

Emanuel Miller (TCU): 21 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in 34 minutes on 10/12 (83.3%) FG, 1/3 (33.3%) 3P, and 0/1 (0.0%) FT

Mike Miles, Jr. (TCU): 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals in 32 minutes on 6/11 (54.5%) FG, 0/2 (0.0%) 3P, and 4/5 (80.0%) FT

Takeaways

TCU’s offense is far too streaky and if the three-pointers aren’t falling their halfcourt sets leave a lot to be desired Sir’Jabari Rice (UT) continues to make winning plays in big moments After falling behind early, Texas utilized good ball movement to claw their way back into the game

The Oklahoma Sooners defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers 77-76

By the Numbers

OU was +10 in rebounding margin (only 4 offensive boards allowed)

WVU was +9 in turnover margin (only 5 giveaways)

The Sooners outscored the Mountaineers by 10 points from the free-throw line

Standouts

Grant Sherfield (OU): 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists in 34 minutes on 5/15 (33.3%) FG, 3/8 (37.5%) 3P, and 9/11 (81.8%) FT

Milos Uzan (OU): 11 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal in 38 minutes on 5/7 (71.4%) FG, 1/3 (33.3%) 3P, and 0/2 (0.0%) FT

Tre Mitchell (WVU): 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in 37 minutes on 7/8 (87.%) FG, 1/1 (100.0%) 3P, and 1/4 (25.0%) FT

Joe Toussaint (WVU): 14 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 21 minutes off the bench on 6/9 (66.7%) FG, 2/3 (66.7%) 3P, and 0/2 (0.0%) FT

Takeaways

Although the backcourt production for the Sooners has looked much improved lately, losing the turnover battle remains a struggle Jalen Hill (OU) continues to look good in conference play West Virginia is sunk again by the free-throw line (the Mountaineers have missed 56 freebies in 5 conference games)

The TCU Horned Frogs defeated the Kansas State Wildcats 82-68

By the Numbers

TCU was +10 in turnover margin (20 takeaways)

The Horned Frogs outscored the Wildcats 32-13 in fastbreak points

TCU outscored KSU 20-8 in second-chance points

Standouts

Emanuel Miller (TCU): 23 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal in 34 minutes on 9/17 (52.9%) FG, 2/3 (66.7%) 3P, and 3/4 (75.0%) FT

Mike Miles, Jr. (TCU): 13 points, 5 rebounds, 11 assists, and 3 steals in 34 minutes on 6/15 (40.0%) FG, 0/5 (0.0%) 3P, and 1/1 (100.0%) FT

Keyontae Johnson (KSU): 18 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in 39 minutes on 7/16 (43.8%) FG, 0/2 (0.0%) 3P, and 4/4 (100.0%) FT

Markquis Nowell (KSU): 16 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in 38 minutes on 6/14 (42.9%) FG, 2/7 (28.6%) 3P, and 2/2 (100.0%) FT

Takeaways

For as good as K-State’s star duo (Johnson and Nowell) were, they combined for 13 turnovers and 17 missed field goals This was the sloppiest that KSU has looked this year TCU is more than capable of capitalizing on any and virtually all mistakes their opponents make

The Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 62-60

By the Numbers

KU outscored Iowa State by 6 points from the free-throw line

Neither team ever led by more than 6 points in the 2 nd half

half The Jayhawks held the Cyclones to 23/60 (38.3%) from the field

Standouts

Gradey Dick (KU): 21 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 31 minutes on 7/13 (53.8%) FG, 5/9 (55.6%) 3P, and 2/4 (50.0%) FT

Jalen Wilson (KU): 16 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks in 37 minutes on 5/14 (35.7%) FG, 1/6 (16.7%) 3P, and 5/7 (71.4%) FT

Gabe Kalscheur (ISU): 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal in 38 minutes on 7/16 (43.8%) FG, 4/8 (50.0%) 3P, and 5/6 (83.3%) FT

Osun Osunniyi (ISU): 14 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, and 3 blocks in 19 minutes on 7/10 (70.0%) FG and 0/1 (0.0%) 3P

Takeaways

Iowa State’s unreliable offense showed why they are the team’s biggest liability The officiating crew didn’t do the Cyclones any favors in this one (shocking for a game in Lawrence, I know) Dick carried the offense while everyone else shot 1/12 (8.3%) from deep in the game and while Dajuan Harris, Jr. failed to score in 39 minutes on the floor

The Baylor Bears defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys 74-58

By the Numbers

Baylor was +11 in rebounding margin (11 offensive boards)

The Bears outscored the Pokes by 10 points from the free-throw line

The Cowboys were held to 23/60 (38.3%) from the field

Standouts

LJ Cryer (BU): 16 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists in 35 minutes on 6/9 (66.7%) FG and 4/5 (80.0%) 3P

Adam Flagler (BU): 11 points, 1 rebound, 8 assists, and 1 steal in 32 minutes on 2/5 (40.0%) FG, 2/4 (50.0%) 3P, and 5/6 (83.3%) FT

Jalen Bridges (BU): 12 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block in 25 minutes on 5/7 (71.4%) FG, 1/3 (33.3%) 3P, and 1/2 (50.0%) FT

Caleb Asberry (OSU): 14 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 assist in 34 minutes off the bench on 5/12 (41.7%) FG and 4/11 (36.4%) 3P

Takeaways

Baylor executed beautifully on both ends of the floor, playing arguably their most complete game of the season OSU’s starting backcourt trio shot 9/27 (33.3%) from the field in 70 combined minutes For perhaps the first time this year, Baylor not only survived a subpar scoring night from George but picked him up and still dominated without needing 20+ points from him

The Texas Longhorns defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders 72-70

By the Numbers

Texas’s bench outscored Tech’s bench 33-14

The Longhorns outscored the Raiders by 4 points off turnovers

Texas Tech outscored the Horns 28-16 in the paint

Standouts

Marcus Carr (UT): 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists in 33 minutes on 7/18 (38.9%) FG, 4/13 (30.8%) 3P, and 2/3 (66.7%) FT

Sir’Jabari Rice (UT): 18 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks in 29 minutes off the bench on 4/10 (40.0%) FG, 2/6 (33.3%) 3P, and 8/10 (80.0%) FT

Pop Isaacs (TTU): 23 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists in 35 minutes on 7/19 (36.8%) FG, 5/9 (55.6%) 3P, and 4/4 (100.0%) FT

Jaylon Tyson (TTU): 12 points, 14 rebounds, and 1 assist in 37 minutes on 5/9 (55.6%) FG, 1/4 (25.0%) 3P, and 1/2 (50.0%) FT

Takeaways

After trailing by 9 at halftime, Carr and Rice brought the Horns back behind big 2nd half performances from each Fardaws Aimaq (Tech) looked good in his season debut, giving some hope that the Raiders may start to turn the corner soon Batcho (Tech) has been fading as of late and could lose his starting spot to Aimaq (Batcho averaged 13 PPG and 8 RPG on 69% FG over his first 10 games of the season; over his last 4 games he is averaging just 3 PPG and 5 RPG on 50% FG)

Power Rankings

1) Kansas Jayhawks (Weekly Record: 2-0)

Player to Watch: KJ Adams, Jr., Center. Last 8 Games: 14.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 1.4 APG, 1.5 SPG, and 1.3 BPG on 65/NA/75 splits

Stat to Know: The Jayhawks lead the Big 12 in made three-pointers this season, averaging 8.6 made triples per game (on 41.7%)

What’s Next: Kansas State (1/17) and TCU (1/21)

Outlook: The Jayhawks have won 10 straight and have shown themselves to be the most complete team in the conference. In conference play, they’ve pulled out 4 wins by 5 or fewer points. They are not invincible. Someone will win one against them before long. Their lack of depth, remains their biggest weakness.

2) Kansas State Wildcats (Weekly Record: 1-1)

Player to Watch: Keyontae Johnson, Forward. Last 7 Games: 19.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.6 APG, and 1.1 SPG on 54/23/67 splits

Stat to Know: The Wildcats lead the Big 12 in assists per game at 19.2 APG

What’s Next: Kansas (1/17) and Texas Tech (1/21)

Outlook: The Wildcats saw their 9-game win streak come to a halt over the weekend. Still, KSU is legit. Their offense is one of the most high-powered units in the conference. They have a star duo and complementary to go alongside them. They’ve got to keep opponents off the offensive glass, if they want to remain in contention near the top of the conference.

3) Texas Longhorns (Weekly Record: 2-0)

Player to Watch: Sir’Jabari Rice, Guard. Last 5 Games: 12.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.6 APG, and 1.4 SPG on 41/24/90 splits

Stat to Know: The Longhorns defense has the worst opponent eFG% in the Big 12 (per KenPom)

What’s Next: Iowa State (1/17) and West Virginia (1/21)

Outlook: The Horns won a pair of tough games against in-state rivals last week. They’ve won 3 straight after their shellacking by K-State. Still, their defense has not been even close to as good as I expected it to be. Tyrese Hunter has been a major disappointment. The Longhorns need to keep their winning streak going, heading into a difficult matchup in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

4) TCU Horned Frogs (Weekly Record: 1-1)

Player to Watch: Mike Miles, Jr., Guard. Last 6 Games: 20.7 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 4.0 APG, and 1.7 SPG on 54/23/79 splits

Stat to Know: The Frogs have the worst team 3P% in the Big 12 at 24.7%

What’s Next: West Virginia (1/18) and Kansas (1/21)

Outlook: TCU bounced back in a big way on Saturday, answering back-to-back losses with arguably their most impressive win of the season, knocking off K-State by 14 points. Still, this team’s offense is not nearly efficient or reliable enough for them to be a true title contender. They’ll likely float around the middle of the conference the rest of the way.

5) Iowa State Cyclones (Weekly Record: 1-1)

Player to Watch: Jaren Holmes, Guard. Last 7 Games: 11.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.3 APG, and 1.3 SPG on 44/40/78 splits

Stat to Know: The Cyclones lead the Big 12 in offensive rebounding, averaging 12.4 offensive boards per game

What’s Next: Texas (1/17) and Oklahoma State (1/21)

Outlook: The Cyclones snapped their 6-game winning streak, dropping a heartbreaker in Lawrence. Despite the loss, the word is that this team is feeling as confident as ever that they can compete with any and every team in this conference. Kalscheur has been hot and if they can find more consistency on the offensive end, they’ll continue to be a very dangerous team.

6) Baylor Bears (Weekly Record: 2-0)

Player to Watch: LJ Cryer, Guard. Last 5 Games: 11.4 PPG, 2.2 RPG, and 2.4 APG on 43/35/91 splits

Stat to Know: The Bears have the most efficient offense in the Big 12 (per KenPom)

What’s Next: Texas Tech (1/17) and Oklahoma (1/21)

Outlook: The Bears opened Big 12 play with a brutal, 15-point loss. Since then, the’ve looked increasingly better in each game. They appear to have turned a corner and are playing as well as they have all season. At this point, they have no bad losses and several truly impressive victories. We should be glad that we (or at least some of us) didn’t hit the panic button after the 0-3 start to conference play.

7) Oklahoma Sooners (Weekly Record: 1-1)

Player to Watch: Milos Uzan, Guard. Last 3 Games: 13.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 3.0 APG on 64/50/67 splits

Stat to Know: The Sooners have the best team 2P% in the Big 12, making 57.2% of their field goals inside of the arc

What’s Next: Oklahoma State (1/18) and Baylor (1/21)

Outlook: The Sooners remain something of a mystery. Their 2 conference wins are against the only teams that are winless in league play (and both were extremely close games). Still, their 3 losses have come by a combined 8 points against some of the toughest teams in the conference. Ultimately, their offense looks pretty good despite turning the ball over a bit too often. The defense is around the middle of the pack in the Big 12.

8) Oklahoma State Cowboys (Weekly Record: 0-2)

Player to Watch: Caleb Asberry, Guard. Last 2 Games: 14.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, and 1.5 BPG on 44/39/100 splits

Stat to Know: The Cowboys have the worst team FG% in the Big 12, making just 38.5% of their shots in conference play

What’s Next: Oklahoma (1/18) and Iowa State (1/21)

Outlook: The Cowboys are a completely one-dimensional team. They have a terrible defense but a really good defense. Their defense will win them some games this season. Their offense will cost them a lot of games this season. Their backcourt has severely underperformed to this point.

9) Texas Tech Red Raiders (Weekly Record: 0-2)

Player to Watch: Pop Isaacs, Guard. Last 5 Games: 16.4 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 2.2 APG, and 1.0 SPG on 41/44/100 splits

Stat to Know: Tech has turned the ball over more than anyone in the Big 12, averaging 17.0 giveaways per game

What’s Next: Baylor (1/17) and Kansas State (1/21)

Outlook: The Red Raiders can’t get out of their own way. They are a lot better than their 0-5 conference record would indicate. Except for the Iowa State loss, every league contest has been winnable but turnovers and poor rebounding are really holding this young team back right now. We’ll see if Fardaws Aimaq’s added presence changes things for this team.

10) West Virginia Mountaineers (Weekly Record: 0-2)

Player to Watch: Joe Toussaint, Guard. Last 3 Games: 14.0 PPG, 2.3 RPG, and 2.7 APG on 46/42/47 splits

Stat to Know: As mentioned above, WVU has the worst team FT% in the Big 12, converting just 60.8% of their trips to the charity stripe

What’s Next: TCU (1/18) and Texas (1/21)

Outlook: It doesn’t get any easier for the Mountaineers who have struggled mightily on both ends of the floor this season. They have gotten killed by free-throws this season, missing their own and sending opponents to the line far too often. If they don’t start to turn things around soon, it’ll start getting really hard to imagine this team even making the NIT, let alone the NCAA tournament.

Conclusion

The Bears are heading in the right direction finally. This will be another big week for CSD’s crew. Have a great week everyone. Sic Em!