No. 11 MT Sweeps Lamar, Incarnate Word in Season-Opening Doubleheader

BAYLOR VS. LAMAR

The 11th-ranked Baylor Men’s Tennis team (2-0) bested Lamar (0-1) and Incarnate Word (0-1), 7-0 at Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center to start the 2023 season.

The duo of Finn Bass and Justin Braverman finished the first doubles match with a 6-2 win over Gustav Hasslegren and Joan Crespo at the No. 2 spot. No. 59 Zsombor Velcz and Tides Paroulek secured the doubles point for the Bears by toppling Max Amling and Filippo Salsini, 6-2 on Court 1.

Ethan Muza and Luc Koenig defeated Max Milic and Elias Peter, 6-2, to close out the doubles matches.

On Court 5, Velcz excelled past Haruki Omoir-Cowie, 6-2, 6-0 for the first singles point.

115th-ranked Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi recorded a 6-1, 6-0 win over Brandon Do at the No. 2 spot.

Marko Miladinovic added to the Bears lead by finishing 6-0, 6-4 against Hasslegren on Court 3.

Braverman beat Salsini, 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 6 position.

On Court 1, No. 23 nationally-ranked Bass won in three sets against Amling, 4-6, 6-0, 1-0(10-7).

Koenig closed the first match in three sets over Crespo, 6-2, 1-6, 6-2 at the No. 4 position.

BAYLOR VS. INCARNATE WORD

The Bears continued their doubles sweep with wins on all three Courts. No. 3 Bass and Grass Mazzuchi toppled Tomas Reche and Arnau Miralles, 6-1 on Court 1. At the No. 2 position, Koenig and Muza defeated Martin Kralemann and Antoine Martin-Thiri, 6-4 to clinch the doubles point.

Playing on, Christopher Frantzen and Miladinovic earned a 7-6(7-4) victory over Jose Garmendia and Joao Sasso on Court 3.

Muza bested Reche, 6-1, 6-1 on Court 4 for the first singles point of the match.

At the No. 5 spot, Velcz recorded a 6-1, 6-3 win over Miralles.

To clinch the match victory, Paroulek finished 6-1, 6-2 against Kralemann.

On Court 3, Miladinovic surpassed Sasso, 6-2, 6-2.

115th-ranked Grassi Mazzuchi beat Perego, 6-4, 6-2 at the No. 2 position.

Frantzen finished the doubleheader by winning 6-4, 6-4 over Garmendia on Court 6.

The Bears will travel to Charlottesville, Va. to face William & Mary on January 20 at 10 a.m. (CT).