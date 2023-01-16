 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Monday, January 16th, 2022

By willdb26
Josh Ojianwuna Slams One Home. Jerry Hill- Baylor University Athletics

Bears MBB Shut the Ferrell DOWN Against OSU

With a great all around performance from the whole team, our men came out with a 74-58 win on Saturday, improving to 2-3 in conference play.

Men’s Tennis Swept the Weekend

Men’s Tennis conquered Lamar and Incarnate Word this weekend to start out the season 2-0!

Track Doing Big Things!

Track started off the season this weekend in Lubbock and let’s just say it went pretty great.

Big Things to Come for MBB

Baylor recruits Miro Little and Ja’Kobe Walter were both named to the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions All-Tournament Team.

Big Man Doing Big Things

Baylor freshman, Gary Moore, broke the Baylor record with all five throws in the weight throw event this weekend. This was his first collegiate meet ever! Keep it coming Gary.

Early Enrollees Movin’ On In

Productive weekend for Baylor!! Let’s make it a productive week. Welcome back students. Sic ‘em Bears!

