DBR: Monday, January 16th, 2022

Bears MBB Shut the Ferrell DOWN Against OSU

With a great all around performance from the whole team, our men came out with a 74-58 win on Saturday, improving to 2-3 in conference play.

Men’s Tennis Swept the Weekend

Men’s Tennis conquered Lamar and Incarnate Word this weekend to start out the season 2-0!

Watch: @BaylorMTennis is 1-0 following a clean sweep against Lamar. Some old faces, some new ones, but a familiar result for the Baylor Bears. #SicEm pic.twitter.com/RAnpKCSjxe — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) January 15, 2023

Track Doing Big Things!

Track started off the season this weekend in Lubbock and let’s just say it went pretty great.

Kavia Francis takes the collegiate gold in the women's 200 meters with a new PR of 23.36 - enough to move her up to No. 6 all-time at Baylor! Mariah Ayers follows in third with 23.83!#SicEm pic.twitter.com/cCQFwjM1mq — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 14, 2023

⚠️ Put 'em on record watch ⚠️



Hasani Barr, Demar Francis, Matt Moorer and Nathaniel Ezekiel run the 9th-fastest 4x4 in program history to OPEN. THE. SEASON. #SicEm — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 14, 2023

Imaobong Uko storms back in the final 100 to take the 400m title with a time of 53.51! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/czSXk1J1PP — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 14, 2023

Big Things to Come for MBB

Baylor recruits Miro Little and Ja’Kobe Walter were both named to the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions All-Tournament Team.

Big Man Doing Big Things

Baylor freshman, Gary Moore, broke the Baylor record with all five throws in the weight throw event this weekend. This was his first collegiate meet ever! Keep it coming Gary.

GARY MOORE. SCHOOL RECORD ON HIS VERY FIRST THROW‼️



63-4#SicEm pic.twitter.com/35xWfizQBm — Baylor Track & Field (@BaylorTrack) January 14, 2023

Early Enrollees Movin’ On In

Productive weekend for Baylor!! Let’s make it a productive week. Welcome back students. Sic ‘em Bears!