Basketpod: Bears are on the Board!

Put a 1 in the Win Column!

After the worst start to Big 12 play in nearly 20 years, the Baylor Bears have finally notched their first conference win of the year in a solid win on the road over the West Virginia Mountaineers. Check in with Brent and David as they groan about the first three games before heaping more praise on Keyonte George and start to come around to Jalen Bridges, both well deserved. Then the guys preview what they hope to see the Bears improve on in the upcoming games against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Next Games: Home vs. Ok. St. (Saturday @ 5:00pm); At Texas Tech (Tuesday @ 8:00pm).

Starting Five: Childhood TV Shows

Poll Who has the better roster of Childhood TV Shows? Brent (Fresh Prince; Scooby Doo; That’s So Raven; Courage the Cowardly Dog; Drake & Josh)

David (SpongeBob; Even Stevens; Recess; Boy Meets World; Bill Nye) vote view results 100% Brent (Fresh Prince; Scooby Doo; That’s So Raven; Courage the Cowardly Dog; Drake & Josh) (1 vote)

0% David (SpongeBob; Even Stevens; Recess; Boy Meets World; Bill Nye) (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Go Bears and Sic Em!

