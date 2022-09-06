Guy Morriss Passes Away at 71

As reported by Dick Gabriel, former Baylor football coach Guy Morriss passed away Monday at the age of 71.

Sad news: Former UK coach Guy Morriss has died. His wife Jackie says he was surrounded by his loved ones and went peacefully. This is the story I produced when she and Guy asked me to explain to UK fans that he’d been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. RIP https://t.co/flnHjCBsHC — Big Blue Insider (@bigblueinsider1) September 6, 2022

Morriss coached the Bears from 2003-2007, and lead his team to one of the more memorable wins in 2004 over Texas A&M.

Morriss had been battling Alzheimer’s since 2016.

Rest in Peace and Sic ‘Em, Coach.