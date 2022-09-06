 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Guy Morriss Passes Away at 71

By mattisbear
/ new
AP

As reported by Dick Gabriel, former Baylor football coach Guy Morriss passed away Monday at the age of 71.

Morriss coached the Bears from 2003-2007, and lead his team to one of the more memorable wins in 2004 over Texas A&M.

Morriss had been battling Alzheimer’s since 2016.

Rest in Peace and Sic ‘Em, Coach.

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...