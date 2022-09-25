ISU Game In Gifs and Tweeting With BNT

This game was huge as many were nervous and had a gut feeling that the Bears would leave Ames with an L. Not that the concerns were unfounded, after all ISU came into the game 3-0 with a very talented team, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Add to that the Cyclones hadn’t lost a conference game at Jack Trice Stadium in almost 3 years. Road game, in an extremely hostile environment, against a talented and motivated team and we not only get the W but in a convincing fashion.

So many great takeaways from this game:

OL dominated a very good DL Took shots down the field Shapen found his rhythm DL looked like the DL of last year in the 2nd H Winning in Ames is extremely difficult, but we had them by the throat from the first drive 1-0 in conference play

If we take care of business this Saturday, I think we will have placed ourselves firmly in the drivers seat for another Big 12 Championship

Since I couldn’t go to the game and tailgate, I was active on twitter (which isn’t unusual lol) and had some fun:

Twittering With BNT:

Accomplished all 4 Keys to the Game

BNT's Keys To the BU Game and Bold Prediction:

1. Go deep on O, take the top off the D and spread 'em out

2. Pound the rock, wear down the ISU DL

3. Pressure Decker, get him out of rhythm

4. Don't let Hutch be clutch, blanket him

Baylor 24

ISU 21#SicISU — BNT (@BearNTex) September 24, 2022

Still did a BNT Ticket Exchange

Got a couple of tickets to my buddy Jay and his son for the ISU game. Looks like they had a good time watching us get the dub. #SicEm @Ashleyhodge with the assist! pic.twitter.com/auX8fjitR6 — BNT (@BearNTex) September 24, 2022

One of these coaches is not like the other...thankfully

Matt Campbell vs Dave Aranda after a call doesn't go their way lol pic.twitter.com/TnOD4tSuvg — BNT (@BearNTex) September 24, 2022

OL Coach Mateos retweeted the above tweet lol...if you aren’t following him on twitter, you’re missing out @CoachMateos

Had a fun interaction with @BaylorSpirit which is another Twitter account you should follow

You say when - we will put you up! — Baylor Spirit Teams (@BaylorSpirit) September 24, 2022

Let me check my calendar! pic.twitter.com/uFJpYpeojt — BNT (@BearNTex) September 24, 2022

You know I had to give some folks a hard time...lol

To my #BaylorFamily members who picked us to lose, I still love you. (You know who you are)

xoxo

BNT — BNT (@BearNTex) September 24, 2022

ISU fans salt was burning their eyes

"It was because they made us take down our tents."

- ISU fans 2019

"It was because of the bad calls."

- ISU 2022 — BNT (@BearNTex) September 24, 2022

And had some sweet interactions with a few of their fans

Game In Gifs:

How you felt before the game and your response when asked if we were going to win

But then you saw us take the opening kick and methodically march 75 yds on 13 plays and eating up over 6 minutes of the clock while being capped off with a Richard Reese touchdown you

Watching Shapen find his rhythm

Seeing our OL dominate from start to finish

Watching our D Line finding their form in the 2nd H looking like the D Line of last season

I invited y’all to post a comment on the game along with a Gif on Twitter and chose a couple to share

When Shapen hit Holmes on the Flea Flicker for a TD

Gavin Holmes enjoying all the room for activities in the end zone. pic.twitter.com/DgQbck6MD1 — Simon Phillip Thomas (@WhoisSimon) September 25, 2022

Gavin Holmes waiting in the end zone https://t.co/QcMwQzJmU4 pic.twitter.com/oeSa4btXGD — Ali Dorsey (@ali_mapes) September 25, 2022

Watching Dabney do this

You were

Your mood after the big win in Ames

Aranda is the Ninja Master of emotions...but, the cameras caught him lol https://t.co/xySkwvWzcx — BNT (@BearNTex) September 24, 2022

