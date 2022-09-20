DBR: Tuesday, September 20th, 2022

RICHARD. REESE.
Richard Reese earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after his spectacular performance on Saturday.
#Big12FB Newcomer of the Week— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 19, 2022
Richard Reese, @BUFootball
https://t.co/o3pK8VsXgr pic.twitter.com/T9mBnrkT3G
Baylor vs. Texas State Statistical Recap
Take a look at the stats from Saturday’s game and what that means for the Bears.
Here’s what the stats say about Baylor Football’s victory over Texas State. https://t.co/2uq83oYgYy pic.twitter.com/NJtsi7TbF8— ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 19, 2022
Waco River Classic Continues
After 2 rounds at the Waco River Classic, Jonas leads the charge!— Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) September 19, 2022
1️⃣ Jonas Appel (-3)
2️⃣ @HeffernanZach (-2)
3️⃣ @futurewn1 (E)
4️⃣ Sam Dossey (+8)#SicEm ⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/fwlUrMUHny
Hannah Karg shoots a 5-under 67 to lead Mallory Matthews, who opened with an even-par 72, as the duo is 1-2 after one round at the MCC Waco River Classic!#SicEm ⛳️ ️♀️ pic.twitter.com/GS8fzt3Vpx— Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) September 19, 2022
Langston Love is Back!
Redshirt freshman Langston Love has been fully cleared after missing all of last season with a knee injury. With LJ Cryer and now Love both back, the Bears are nearing full strength once again.
Baylor's Langston Love (knee) has been fully cleared without restrictions and is working his way back into practice, per Scott Drew. Love missed all of last season due to injury. Former four-star recruit.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 19, 2022
Baylor vs. Texas State - Thoughts
Take a look at Mark’s thoughts on the Texas State game as well as Baylor’s season so far.
Thoughts on Baylor’s 42-7 Win over Texas State, the Season at the Quarter Mark, and the Big 12 Going Forward https://t.co/4Y3FaI9faB pic.twitter.com/bAPQpmy5Bn— ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 19, 2022
Bears of the Day
Senior middle blocker Kara McGhee is today’s Bear of the Day. She is a beast on the net, averaging 1.63 blocks and 2.44 kills per set this season.
BOOM#SicEm https://t.co/rL4ZGMMopC pic.twitter.com/8X8B6VHq3z— Baylor Volleyball (@BaylorVBall) September 16, 2022
Our next Bear of the Day is this fluffy dude!
September 17, 2022
Happy Tuesday!
