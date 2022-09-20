 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DBR: Tuesday, September 20th, 2022

By JennaP23
Texas State v Baylor Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

RICHARD. REESE.

Richard Reese earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after his spectacular performance on Saturday.

Baylor vs. Texas State Statistical Recap

Take a look at the stats from Saturday’s game and what that means for the Bears.

Waco River Classic Continues

Langston Love is Back!

Redshirt freshman Langston Love has been fully cleared after missing all of last season with a knee injury. With LJ Cryer and now Love both back, the Bears are nearing full strength once again.

Baylor vs. Texas State - Thoughts

Take a look at Mark’s thoughts on the Texas State game as well as Baylor’s season so far.

Bears of the Day

Senior middle blocker Kara McGhee is today’s Bear of the Day. She is a beast on the net, averaging 1.63 blocks and 2.44 kills per set this season.

