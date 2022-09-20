DBR: Tuesday, September 20th, 2022

RICHARD. REESE.

Richard Reese earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after his spectacular performance on Saturday.

Baylor vs. Texas State Statistical Recap

Take a look at the stats from Saturday’s game and what that means for the Bears.

Here’s what the stats say about Baylor Football’s victory over Texas State. https://t.co/2uq83oYgYy pic.twitter.com/NJtsi7TbF8 — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 19, 2022

Waco River Classic Continues

After 2 rounds at the Waco River Classic, Jonas leads the charge!



1️⃣ Jonas Appel (-3)

2️⃣ @HeffernanZach (-2)

3️⃣ @futurewn1 (E)

4️⃣ Sam Dossey (+8)#SicEm ⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/fwlUrMUHny — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) September 19, 2022

Hannah Karg shoots a 5-under 67 to lead Mallory Matthews, who opened with an even-par 72, as the duo is 1-2 after one round at the MCC Waco River Classic!#SicEm ⛳️ ️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GS8fzt3Vpx — Baylor Women's Golf (@BaylorWGolf) September 19, 2022

Langston Love is Back!

Redshirt freshman Langston Love has been fully cleared after missing all of last season with a knee injury. With LJ Cryer and now Love both back, the Bears are nearing full strength once again.

Baylor's Langston Love (knee) has been fully cleared without restrictions and is working his way back into practice, per Scott Drew. Love missed all of last season due to injury. Former four-star recruit. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 19, 2022

Baylor vs. Texas State - Thoughts

Take a look at Mark’s thoughts on the Texas State game as well as Baylor’s season so far.

Thoughts on Baylor’s 42-7 Win over Texas State, the Season at the Quarter Mark, and the Big 12 Going Forward https://t.co/4Y3FaI9faB pic.twitter.com/bAPQpmy5Bn — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 19, 2022

Bears of the Day

Senior middle blocker Kara McGhee is today’s Bear of the Day. She is a beast on the net, averaging 1.63 blocks and 2.44 kills per set this season.

Our next Bear of the Day is this fluffy dude!

Happy Tuesday!