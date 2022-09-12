DBR: Monday, September 12th, 2022

Bears Fall Short In Provo

In heartbreaking fashion, Baylor ends up unable to close out against a very good BYU football team in a back-and-forth game that went into the morning hours. Tough loss for the Bears, but a harsh road environment made this a matchup that no team would want. Time to bounce back this week against Texas State.

Baylor Remembers the Fallen

As we know, yesterday was 9/11, the day so many heroes died in the attack on the Twin Towers in 2001. In honor of those lost, Baylor lit up Pat Neff Hall red, white, and blue on Sunday.

Pat Neff Hall is lit red, white & blue tonight in honor of all those who perished on 9/11. pic.twitter.com/GdAF9H5Y7A — Baylor University (@Baylor) September 12, 2022

Bosco Brings Home a Victory for Men’s Golf

Trey Bosco (Jr) shoots a 69 in his final round of the Minnesota Golf Classic to finish -11 overall and earns a gold for the Bears.

: https://t.co/1JNTiiEy9x#SicEm ⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/CORc7SgOAu — Baylor Men's Golf ⛳️ (@BaylorMGolf) September 11, 2022

Baylor Volleyball Continues Their Dominance

The NCAA recognized Baylor for recording the highest Hit Percentage in a 3-game set since the 2011 season.

LIGHTS OUT @BaylorVBall's .667 (45-3/62) hitting percentage against Evansville is the highest team mark in a DI match since the 2011 season!#NCAAWVB pic.twitter.com/Mx7jjSMGCB — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) September 11, 2022

Family Weekend Coming in Hot

This Saturday Baylor plays Texas State in the Family Weekend game. Make sure you stay updated in the events going on if you are a student or a parent of one. You won’t want to miss out!

Reply below to enter and for a chance to win! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/f07oHRWgiA — Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) September 11, 2022

ODB Mailbag!

Drop all your questions about the BYU game and any you might have for the coming week.

ODB MAILBAG - POST BYU EDITION: DROP YOUR QUESTIONS HERE https://t.co/GLWNaRCSw1 pic.twitter.com/GzuXComxeF — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 11, 2022

Bears Drop 8 Spots in the AP Poll Following the Loss

Baylor Drops to 17 in AP Poll after BYU Loss https://t.co/Vk6nVo9pA6 pic.twitter.com/ELJAxSE5Z3 — ODB (@OurDailyBears) September 11, 2022

Milton Shares Heartfelt Words About Holmes’ TD

Mark Milton speaks about what the punt return against Albany meant to his teammate, Gavin Holmes.

"I knew how much it meant to him. I knew how much it meant to the team. I knew how much it meant to his parents." - @mjmilton_10 on @gavinholmes_ punt return touchdown.#SicEm | #PersonOverPlayer pic.twitter.com/LDJBqeAaLi — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) September 7, 2022

Peers Represents Baylor Well in U.S. Open Tournament

Baylor Alum John Peers and his partner Storm Sanders take first place in the mixed double section of the U.S. Open.

Prayers for a good week. As always, sic ‘em Bears.