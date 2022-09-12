 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR: Monday, September 12th, 2022

By willdb26
/ new
NCAA Football: Baylor at BYU Derek Duke- Heartland College Sports

Bears Fall Short In Provo

In heartbreaking fashion, Baylor ends up unable to close out against a very good BYU football team in a back-and-forth game that went into the morning hours. Tough loss for the Bears, but a harsh road environment made this a matchup that no team would want. Time to bounce back this week against Texas State.

Baylor Remembers the Fallen

As we know, yesterday was 9/11, the day so many heroes died in the attack on the Twin Towers in 2001. In honor of those lost, Baylor lit up Pat Neff Hall red, white, and blue on Sunday.

Bosco Brings Home a Victory for Men’s Golf

Trey Bosco (Jr) shoots a 69 in his final round of the Minnesota Golf Classic to finish -11 overall and earns a gold for the Bears.

Baylor Volleyball Continues Their Dominance

The NCAA recognized Baylor for recording the highest Hit Percentage in a 3-game set since the 2011 season.

Family Weekend Coming in Hot

This Saturday Baylor plays Texas State in the Family Weekend game. Make sure you stay updated in the events going on if you are a student or a parent of one. You won’t want to miss out!

ODB Mailbag!

Drop all your questions about the BYU game and any you might have for the coming week.

Bears Drop 8 Spots in the AP Poll Following the Loss

https://www.ourdailybears.com/2022/9/11/23347652/baylor-drops-to-17-in-ap-poll-after-byu-loss

Milton Shares Heartfelt Words About Holmes’ TD

Mark Milton speaks about what the punt return against Albany meant to his teammate, Gavin Holmes.

Peers Represents Baylor Well in U.S. Open Tournament

Baylor Alum John Peers and his partner Storm Sanders take first place in the mixed double section of the U.S. Open.

Prayers for a good week. As always, sic ‘em Bears.

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...