Baylor Drops to 17 in AP Poll after BYU Loss

After spending 2 weeks in the top 10 of the AP Poll, Baylor has fallen to number 17 following their 26-20 loss to BYU in Provo. BYU jumped 9 spots in the poll and is now ranked as the #12 team in the country.

BYU up nine spots from 21st to 12th in the latest AP Top 25 poll; Baylor down eight spots from 9th to 17th.



Cougs visit 25th-ranked Oregon on Saturday. https://t.co/PXlJFWhX5j — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) September 11, 2022

Week 2 proved to be a rough week for ranked teams. Baylor, Notre Dame, Florida, Texas A&M, and Pitt all lost, and Alabama barely escaped Austin against unranked Texas. Texas A&M and Notre Dame suffered the biggest drops after losing to Sun Belt Teams App State and Marshall respectively. The Aggies fell 18 spots to number 24, and Notre Dame fell completely out of the rankings after being ranked number 8. The Sun Belt also knocked off Nebraska, as Georgia Southern ended Scott Frost’s tenure in Lincoln 45-42.

The Big 12 now has 4 ranked teams after Texas made a jump to number 21 after their Alabama loss. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State also moved up to #6 and #8 respectively. Kansas State, Texas Tech, and Iowa State are all knocking on the door of the rankings in the receiving votes group.

Dawgs on top! @GeorgiaFootball takes over the No. 1 spot in the Week 3 AP Top 25



Do you agree with this week's rankings? pic.twitter.com/ydlIgcgOja — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2022

After a tough game in Provo, it’s good to see Baylor maintaining some of the respect they’ve earned by staying in the top 20, and seeing our opponent make a leap into the top 15 after a victory. What do you think of the latest rankings?