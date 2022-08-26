Week Zero: Games to Watch

The college football season officially kicks off tomorrow with 11 FBS games throughout the day as a part of “week zero.” Here are the top 3 games worth tuning into, followed by a list of all the FBS games of week zero!:

Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Saturday, August 27th 11:30 AM CT, FOX

I would have loved to be a fly on the wall during the planning of this game. It’s a week zero... conference matchup... between two N logo midwestern teams... that both went 3-9 last season... in Dublin, Ireland? For everyone who used to complain about Baylor and Texas Tech playing neutral site conference games in Jerry World, imagine playing a conference game an entire ocean away. Still, this game is certainly the headliner for the day! Both teams are looking for turnaround seasons after abysmal, 3-9 records (including a 1-8 conference record for both teams). That will start here with a revenge spot for Northwestern, who lost 56-7 to Nebraska last year. This game will probably be ugly, but it is a bona fide power 5 football matchup! Nebraska is a 13 point favorite over Northwestern.

Wyoming @ Illinois

Saturday, August 27th 3:00 PM CT, BTN

Another Big 10 team is in action in week zero as Illinois hosts Wyoming out of the Mountain West. This has the potential to be a sneaky good game, as Wyoming is typically one of the stronger MWC teams and Illinois is trying to build a bowl resume after a 5-7 season. This might end up being a defensive slugfest, as both teams had much stronger defenses than offenses last season. Illinois is an 11 point favorite in this matchup.

Vanderbilt @ Hawai’i

Saturday, August 27th 9:30 PM CT, CBSSN

How about some late night college football? Hawai’i out of the Mountain West hosts SEC foe Vanderbilt in what is likely a highly inconsequential game that could still be a lot of fun to watch. Hawai’i had an alright season last year, posting a 6-7 record. While the Rainbow Warriors would like to build off of that record with new head coach Timmy Chang, Vanderbilt will also be trying to improve off of a miserable 2-10 2021 season. That Vandy season included a lopsided loss to East Tennessee State, so don’t think that just because the Commodores have the SEC logo on their jersey they will cake walk through this game. Vanderbilt is an 8 point favorite in this one.

Below is the full list of week zero FBS games, including time and TV station:

Austin Peay @ Western Kentucky, 11:00 AM CT, CBSSN

Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11:30 AM CT, FOX

Idaho State @ UNLV, 2:30 PM CT, CBSSN

UConn @ Utah State, 3:00 PM CT, FS1

Wyoming @ Illinois, 3:00 PM CT, BTN

Duquesne @ Florida State, 4:00 PM CT, ACCN

Charlotte @ Florida Atlantic, 6:00 PM CT, CBSSN

Florida A&M @ North Carolina, 7:15 CT, ACCN

North Texas @ UTEP, 8:00 PM CT, Stadium

Nevada @ New Mexico State, 9:00 PM CT, ESPN2

Vanderbilt @ Hawai’i, 9:30 PM CT, CBSSN