2 Baylor Golfers Named Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year

The Big 12 has announced its Scholar-Athletes of the Year for Spring 2022. Each Spring sport awards a male and female scholar-athlete for their combined performance in the classroom and in the field of play. Baylor has 2 athletes named on the list for this Spring, both a part of our Golf program.

Johnny Keefer, a Junior from San Antonio, took home the Men’s award. Keefer is an Accounting major with a 3.76 GPA who participated in every tournament this season. He averaged 71.34 strokes per round as he posted five top-10 finishes and qualified as an individual to the NCAA Regionals. Keefer has been named to the Academic All-Big 12 team 3 times (2020-2022) while at Baylor.

.@johnkeefer2 is the 2022 @Big12Conference Men's Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year!



Gurleen Kaur, a Senior from Houston, was named the Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year for Women’s Golf, sharing the honor with Amy Taylor from Texas Tech and Sara Kouskova from Texas. Kaur is a Health, Kinesiology and Leisure Studies major with a 3.27 GPA who participated in every competition this season. She won the Rainbow Wahine Invitational and averaged 72.03 strokes per round on the season. Kaur has been named to the Academic All-Big 12 team 5 times (2018-2022) while at Baylor.

These are huge honors that show the amazing work these athletes do to perform in the classroom while also managing a difficult athletic schedule. Baylor, Kansas State, Texas, and Oklahoma were the only schools with multiple athletes named, with Kansas State leading the way with 4 selections.