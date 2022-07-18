Filed under: ODB MAILBAG: Drop Your Questions Here All Baylor sports related questions welcome! By BearNTex@BearNTex Jul 18, 2022, 10:15am CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: ODB MAILBAG: Drop Your Questions Here Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Post your questions below and I’ll drop the answers Thursday or Friday. Sic ‘em! xoxo BNT More From Our Daily Bears Smith and Pitre Nominated for Big 12 Athlete of the Year 2022 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: Kansas Baylor Football at the Big XII Media Days PODCAST! Sources are Telling SwimSwam... Four Takeaways from Baylor’s Globl Jam Performance 2022 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: West Virginia Loading comments...
