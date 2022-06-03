2022 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: Albany

Opponent: Albany

Nickname: Great Danes

Kickoff: September 3rd, 6:00 PM

Location: McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)

Conference: Colonial Athletic Association

Head Coach: Greg Gattuso (entering ninth year)

Last Year’s Record: 2-9

Notable Outcomes: Lost to North Dakota State 28-6; lost to Syracuse 62-24; beat Morgan State 41-14

Key Losses: Karl Mofor, RB; Jeff Undercuffler, QB; Danny Damico, LB

Key Returners: Roy Alexander, WR; Jackson Ambush, LB; Jackson Parker, WR

Strength: Wide Receiver. The Great Danes return their top two receivers in Roy Alexander and Jackson Parker. That’s essential for Albany, as they lost a lot of their production elsewhere. Which brings us to...

Weakness: Runningback. Albany lost its near 1000 yard rusher, Karl Mofor. Their second leading rusher was their backup quarterback, Joey Carino, who only amassed 152 rushing yards on the season. So there’s a lot of production to make up for there.

Way Too Early Prediction: I’ll be blunt. Albany is an FCS team and not a good one at that. Baylor should cruise to a victory in this one at home. You know a team is going to have a rough year and be in a rebuild when their coach comments on the spring game, saying, “Our spring game on Sunday morning will help us see the direction we need to go in spring recruiting.” Clearly, there are holes that need to be filled, and even if they are filled Baylor should have better talent and depth at basically every position.

54-10 Baylor