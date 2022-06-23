Live Reaction Thread: 2022 NBA Draft

Dreams of playing professional basketball become reality tonight, as the 2022 NBA Draft starts at 7pm CST on ABC and ESPN.

Follow along here for live updates and reactions to some of the familiar names and faces from the Big 12 and your Baylor Bears! Refresh often to stay up to date, and leave your reactions in the comments!

Predictions:

Jeremy Sochan, F

As the most versatile defender in the draft, look for a team with needs in this area to reach for Sochan. Many mocks have the 6’9” forward going #13 to Charlotte. This feels right, though I wouldn’t be surprised if the Wizards take him at #12.

Kendall Brown, F

The hype has mellowed a bit on Kendall Brown, but there is still too much physical talent and potential for Brown to fall out of the first round. Some mock drafts have the high-flyer falling to the mid-20’s to the Rockets (#26), but I could see him going one pick earlier to the Spurs.

James Akinjo, G

I haven’t seen this name on mock drafts in either the first or second round, even after workouts with the Pacers, Kings, Wizards, and Hawks (might have missed one in there somewhere). If Akinjo isn’t drafted in the second round (I think he’s worth a flyer for sure), he will absolutely get multiple training camp offers (which might be in his best interest instead of being drafted).

PICK 9 - SAN ANTONIO SPURS

JEREMY SOCHAN, F, BAYLOR

This is a phenomenal result. As I said in the comments, I thought this was as high as Sochan could realistically go. I figured the Spurs would be interested, but not this high.

Excellent fit for a team that is looking to acquire as many solid, versatile players as possible.

Will break this down more, but I love this pick for Jeremy.

A+.

Pick 48 - INDIANA PACERS

Kendall Brown, F, Baylor

Whew. This happened a little later than expected, but it happened.

Curious pick for Indiana who traded to grab Brown here at 48. With a roster 4 (depending on how you count) small forwards already, this is likely either a situation where Indy intends to have Brown develop in the G-League (not the worst situation) for a time OR play him more at the power forward position.

Indiana has a lot of building to do, and it rarely ends in playoff success. Tougher break for Kendall, but I know he will put himself in the best position possible.

C+