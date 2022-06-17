2022 Baylor Football Opponent Quick-Hitter: Texas State

Opponent: Texas State

Nickname: Bobcats

Kickoff: September 17th, 11:00 AM CT

Location: McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)

Conference: Sun Belt

Head Coach: Jake Spavital (entering fourth year)

Last Year’s Record: 4-8

Notable Outcomes: Lost to Baylor 29-20; lost to Incarnate Word 42-34; beat Arkansas State 24-22

Key Losses: Brady McBride, QB; Tyler Vitt, QB; Markeveon Coleman, LB

Key Returners: Calvin Hill, RB; Marcell Barbee, WR; Sione Tupou, LB

Strength: Receivers. Texas State has a lot of question marks at a lot of offensive positions, but the wide receivers are not one of those mysteries. The Bobcats return three starters and four seniors at the position, with Marcell Barbee leading the pack with 40 receptions for 520 yards and five touchdowns last season. The question will be if whoever starts at quarterback is able to effectively get them the ball. Which brings us to...

Weakness: Quarterback. The Bobcats lost both of their quarterbacks that started last year in Brady McBride and Tyler Vitt. Luckily, they did pick up a pair of transfers that could stabilize this position a bit quicker than expected. Layne Hatcher transferred in from Arkansas State after starting three years there, but he is in a position battle with Ty Evans, a former NC State player. So there’s potential there, it is just very unproven in head coach Jake Spavital’s system.

Way Too Early Prediction: Baylor got the better of Texas State last season on the road. This year they get the Bobcats at home. On paper, Baylor should handle the Bobcats again just fine. Texas State lost a lot of production, especially defensively and the Bears are looking for another Big 12 title run. The only things that concern me is this game is smack dab between two pivotal, potentially top 25 road games: @ BYU and @ Iowa State. Further, Texas State hung around with Baylor far longer than they should have last season. Still, I think Baylor gets this one done with some breathing room.

42-17 Baylor