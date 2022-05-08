WT Falls in NCAA Second Round, MT Moves On

The Baylor Women’s and Men’s Tennis teams both faced Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with the former dropping a 4-1 decision and the latter besting the Aggies 4-2.

No. 27 WT vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

The Bears (16-9) fell 4-1 against the Aggies (32-1) at Texas A&M’s George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies notched the doubles point with Renee McBryde and Gianna Pielet beating Paula Barañano and Anita Sahdiieva, 6-3 on court 3 and 6th-ranked Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova winning 6-4 against Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero—nationally-ranked No. 7—at the No. 1 spot.

24th-ranked Makarova earned a 6-3, 6-0 victory against Herrero—ranked No. 108—on court 2.

At the No. 1 position, Isabella Harvison recorded the Bears’ lone point of the day on a 6-3, 6-2 upset of 8th-ranked Carson Branstine.

74th-ranked Mary Stoiana defeated Krywoj, 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 3 spot and court 6’s Jeanette Mireles toppled Barañano, 6-3, 6-2 to clinch the match for the Aggies.

No. 3 MT vs. No. 25 Texas A&M

Men’s Tennis (28-3) advances to the Sweet 16 after triumphing over the Aggies (22-14), 4-2 at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The 3rd-ranked doubles duo of Finn Bass and Sven Lah earned the first doubles match by besting Kenner Taylor and Noah Schachter—ranked No. 14—6-3 on court 1.

To clinch the doubles point on court 2, 9th-ranked Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi excelled past Stefan Storch and Austin Abbrat, 6-2.

Mazzuchi beat Abbrat on court 6, 6-2, 6-2 for the first singles point.

Texas A&M’s Giulio Perego responded by defeating Bass, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.

The Aggies tied up the match on Raphael Perot’s 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 upset of 36th-ranked Soto on court 2.

At the No. 5 spot, Tadeas Paroulek—ranked 58th nationally—came back from going down in the first set to earn a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 win against Luke Casper.

5th-ranked Adrian Boitan sealed the Bears’ fate on court 1 with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory over No. 32 in the country Schachter.

The Bears will remain in Waco to face No. 18 Stanford on Friday at 6 p.m. (CT).