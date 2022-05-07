MT, WT Advance to NCAA Second Round

The Baylor Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams inked victories in the first round of the NCAA tournament at the Hurd Tennis Center and Texas A&M’s George P. Mitchell Tennis Center, respectively.

No. 3 MT vs. Abilene Christian

The 3rd-ranked Men (27-3) notched a 4-0 sweep of the Wildcats (13-12) in their second matchup of the season.

At No. 2 doubles, Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi—ranked 9th in the country—swept Savan Chhabra and Jose Maria Rastrojo, 6-0.

Nationally-ranked 3rd pair of Finn Bass and Sven Lah clinched the doubles point by beating Daniel Morozov and Dario Kmet, 6-2 on court 1.

Bass added the first singles point with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Chhabra at the No. 4 position.

On court 6, Mazzuchi defeated Mihaly Deli, 6-3, 6-0.

73rd-ranked Lah closed the match on a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Tyler Stewart at No. 3 singles.

The Bears advance to the second round to face 25th-ranked Texas A&M tonight at 6 p.m. (CT).

No. 27 WT vs. No. 39 Washington

27th-ranked Women’s Tennis (16-8) recorded a 4-2 win against the Huskies (14-12) in their first round matchup.

Isabella Harvison and Alina Shcherbinina downed Ashley Chang and Nika Zupancic, 6-1 at doubles No. 2 and court 3’s Paula Barañano and Anita Sahdiieva secured the doubles point by besting Kelly Leung and Zoey Weil, 6-2.

At No. 3 singles, Mel Krywoj excelled past Zupanic, 6-2, 6-2 for the Bears’ second point.

Shcherbinina added a 6-1, 6-3 victory against Weil at the No. 4 spot.

Washington responded with Hikaru Sato’s 6-3, 6-2 upset of 108th-ranked Alicia Herrero on court 2.

The Huskies’ Vanessa Wong—ranked 109 nationally—defeated Harvison, 7-5, 6-2 at the No. 1 position to inch closer to the Bears, but Sahdiieva clinched the match on a 6-4, 6-1 beatdown of Leung on court 5.

The Bears will challenge the winner of the match between Texas A&M and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi today at 1 p.m. (CT).