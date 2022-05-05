ODB Mailbag - Post Draft Edition: Answered

Is it true that only six schools had more players drafted than Baylor this year? PioneerSkies

BNT: Yep, it’s a fact. Baylor had a massive draft day and made history with 4 of the record tying 6 players going in the first 3 rounds. Taken in the 2nd Rd Jalen Pitre by the Texans and Tyquan Thornton by the Patriots, 3rd Rd J. T. Woods by the Chargers and Terrel Bernard by the Bills, 6th Rd - Tristen Ebner by the Bears, and 7th Rd - Kalon Barnes by the Patriots. Also add to the mix that 5 more Bears were signed as unrestricted free agents - Abram Smith (Saints) who received a guaranteed contract, Jarion McVea (Saints), Raliegh Tejada (Rams), Drew Estrada (Texans), and Xavier Newman-Johnson (Titans). Baylor had the most players drafted out of the Texas schools and accounted for 1⁄ 4 of the Big 12 draftees.

Georgia — 15

LSU — 10

Cincinnati — 9

Penn State — 8

Alabama — 7

Oklahoma — 7

Baylor — 6

Ole Miss — 6

Ohio State — 6

UCLA — 6

How many times this past year has Kansas football outplayed UT? SicEmOSo

BNT: Every time they played them. They also beat UT in the number of players drafted this year.

KU - 1

UT - 0

What’s the ceiling on the next year’s women’s basketball team?

BNT: Although we lost a massive amount of production in Smith, Egbo, and Lewis, we should still take the Big 12 and at least make the Sweet 16.

What do you think of the three transfers?

BNT: Nicki killed it with the additions of Aijha Blackwell of Missouri, Dre Edwards of Kentucky, and Jana Van Gytenbeek of Stanford. Blackwell was the 9th ranked recruit of the 2019 class. At Missouri last year she averaged 15,5 pts and 13 rebounds a game while garnering 2nd Team All SEC honors. She will fit perfectly in Nicki’s system as a tough, attacking player who can easily create mismatches switching for the guard to forward position. Edwards is a proven winner coming from SEC Champ Kentucky. The athletic forward averaged 16.8 and 8.4 rebounds a game. The Bears added 3-point shooting in Stanford’s Van Gytenbeek a former top 40 recruit who has a championship ring from her time at Stanford.

What will the starting 5 look like?

Cody Orr: Our starters last year with NaLyssa Smith (drafted), Jordan Lewis (drafted), Sarah Andrews (Junior), Queen Egbo (drafted), and Ja’Mee Asberry (Senior).I think Andrews and Asberry have the 1 and 2 guard spots locked down, for now. Aijha Blackwell (transfer, Mizzou) is too good to keep off the court as a wing.Our roster is light on traditional forwards/centers. Kendra Gillispie (Sophomore) and Dre’una Edwards (transfer, Kentucky) are the only current players above 6-0. One of our three freshmen commits, Kyla Abraham, is the 10th ranked post player in the class and could contribute immediately.I think it’s more likely that we start the season with Caitlin Bickle (Senior) and Edwards as our two forwards. Small ball seems to fit Collen’s plan for the team more than a traditional 1 through 5 lineup.

BNT: What will they look like? Winners.

For the men, who is more likely to start, Love or George? AkronBear

Cody Orr: I think both Langston Love and Keyonte George are going to be phenomenal players, but there’s almost no chance that George comes in and starts as a true freshmen over Love who has had a full year with the team to learn the plays, practice at a collegiate level, and gain the trust of the coaching staff.

BNT: Agree with Cody. George is a special player, but so is Love. He was slotted as part of our “starting” 8 man rotation before his injury. He’s the real deal.

how many longhorns were drafted? PioneerSkies

Cody Orr: Let me put it this way — no team had fewer players drafted than the Texas Longhorns.

BNT: The same number as Tarleton State University.

