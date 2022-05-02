 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

ODB Mailbag - Post Draft Edition: Drop Your Questions Here

Baylor in the draft, football, baseball, basketball, and all Baylor sports related questions welcomed.

By BearNTex
/ new

Post your questions below and I’ll answer on Thursday or Friday. Sic ‘em!

xoxo

BNT

More From Our Daily Bears

Loading comments...