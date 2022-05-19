No. 3 MT Falls in NCAA Quarterfinals

The 3rd-ranked Baylor Men’s Tennis team (29-4) fell in a tight 4-3 competition against No. 6 Tennessee (26-7) in the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinal round.

3rd-ranked doubles duo of Finn Bass and Sven Lah beat 13th-ranked Pat Harper and Adam Walton, 6-1 at the No. 1 spot, but the Bears suffered losses in their other doubles competitions.

The Vols scored on court 2 with 21st-ranked Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui upsetting Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi—ranked 9th in the country—6-1. Tennessee clinched the doubles point following Johannus Monday and Mark Wallner’s 6-4 victory over Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek at the No. 3 spot.

Mazzuchi earned the Bears’ first singles point on court 6 by toppling Harper, 6-1, 6-2.

58th-ranked Paroulek added a 6-2, 6-4 win against Angel Diaz at the No. 5 position.

Tennessee’s 74th-ranked Hudd defeated Lah—ranked 73rd—7-6(7-3), 6-3.

Soto—36th-ranked in the country—upset No. 10 Monday in a three set comeback, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on court 2.

The Vols notched victories in the final two singles matches with No. 3 Walton besting 5th-ranked Boitan, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 on court 1, and Mitsui taking a close 3-6, 7-6(7-3), 6-4 victory over Bass at the No. 4 slot.