No. 3 MT Denies No. 18 Stanford, 4-3

The Bears move on to the NCAA Elite Eight

By nkakimoto
Baylor Athletics

The No. 3 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (29-3) downed No. 18 Stanford (19-6), 4-3 in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament at the Hurd Tennis Center.

The Cardinals took the doubles point following wins on courts 3 and 1. Tim Sah and Max Basing defeated Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek, 6-3, and 41st-ranked Tomas Kopczynski and Axel Geller upset Finn Bass and Sven Lah—ranked 3rd nationally—6-3.

80th-ranked Basing defeated No. 73 Lah, 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 3 position.

Baylor earned their first point of the day on 5th-ranked Boitan’s toppling of Arthur Fery—ranked No. 15—6-1, 6-2 on court 1.

Stanford’s Geller—No. 112 in the country—responded with a 6-3, 7-6(8-6) victory over 36th-ranked Matias Soto on court 2.

On court 5, 58th-ranked Paroulek defeated Sangeet Sridhar, 6-3, 7-6(7-5) and Bass added a three-set 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 besting of No. 78 Alex Rotsaert at singles No. 4.

All tied up at 3-3, court 6’s Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi clinched the match for Baylor by beating Tim Sah, 7-5, 7-6(7-5).

The Bears will advance to the Elite Eight to face the winner of the match between Tennessee and No. 28 Florida State in Champaign, Ill. on May 22.

