No. 4 MT Succeeds 7-0 Against Oklahoma State

The No. 4 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (20-3) bounced back with a 7-0 win over No. 44 Oklahoma State (11-8) at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor’s 21st-ranked doubles pair of Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi took their doubles match over Alex Garcia and Maxim Verboven, 6-3, at the No. 2 spot.

On court 3, Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek secured the Bears’ doubles point with a 6-2 win against Leighton Allen and Joseph Chen.

Paroulek—ranked 121 in the country—finished No. 5 singles by besting Allen, 6-0, 6-0.

Court 6’s Mazzuchi downed Chen, 6-1, 6-1 shortly after.

38th-ranked Soto clinched the match for Baylor on a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Garcia at the No. 2 slot.

Sven Lah—ranked 73rd—earned the 100th win of his singles career by beating Verboven, 6-1, 7-6(7) on court 3.

No. 114 in the country Finn Bass outlasted Sebastian Notthaft at the No. 4 position, 7-5, 6-7(5-7), 10-5.

4th-ranked Boitan completed the Bears’ sweep by toppling Tyler Zink, 6-7(2-7), 6-4, 10-8, on court 1.

The Bears will stay in Waco to challenge No. 34 Oklahoma on Sunday at 2 p.m. (CT).