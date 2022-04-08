No. 21 WT Defeats Kansas State, 4-1

The No. 21 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (14-6) downed No. 52 Kansas State (9-10), 4-1 at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero—Baylor’s 3rd nationally-ranked doubles pair—earned the first doubles match against Karine-Marion Job and Maria Linares, 6-1, at the No. 1 spot.

The Bears clinched the doubles point on court 3 with Isabella Harvison and Alina Shcherbinina defeating Ioana Gheorghita and Anna Turco, 6-3.

No. 6 Paula Barañano finished singles first, inking a 7-5, 6-3 win over Turco.

Kansas State grabbed a point on court 1 with 120th-ranked Linares’ victory against Harvison, 6-4, 6-4.

No. 4 Shcherbinina excelled past Gheorghita, 6-4, 7-6(7-3) for the Bears’ third point.

On court 5, Anita Sahdiieva closed the match by besting Rosanna Maffei, 7-5, 6-3.

The Bears will remain in Waco to face No. 25 Kansas on Sunday at 11 a.m. (CT).