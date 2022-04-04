Baylor, Athletic Director Mack Rhoades Announce 10-Year Contract

A few minutes ago, Baylor announced a surprise extension for Athletic Director Mack Rhoades that will keep him at Baylor for another decade and allow him, in the words of the release, to “complete his career” in the green-and-gold. Rhoades joined Baylor from Missouri in 2016, and although it isn’t immediately clear when the existing contract was set to expire (if it hadn’t expired already), it is clear that the new contract is at least 10 years from right now. So there’s that.

As detailed in the release about the extension, Rhoades’ tenure at Baylor has been extremely successful, and there is plenty of reason to believe that will continue in the future. Rhoades is primarily responsible for bringing Rhule and Aranda to the rebuild the football program, resulting in possibly our best season ever in 2021, presided over the continued build in the men’s basketball program that brought us a national championship almost exactly a year ago, and the hiring process that brought in Nicki Collen to keep the Big 12 Championship train running in women’s basketball. We are also set to kick off two major capital programs for the football ops center and the new basketball pavilion in the near future. All of this coming during uncertain times around realignment, to say the least, is extremely impressive, and keeping Rhoades around over the next few years will be critical to keeping things going in the right direction.

It’s yet another good day to be a Baylor Bear!