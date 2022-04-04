No. 4 MT Falters 3-4 in No. 3 TCU Rematch

The No. 4 Baylor Men’s Tennis team (19-3) fell 3-4 in an extremely close rematch against No. 3 TCU (19-3) at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor took the first doubles match on court 2 with Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi triumphing over 3rd-ranked Sander Jong and Lui Maxted, 6-1.

TCU responded with Juan Carlos Aguilar and Pedro Vives besting Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek, 6-3, at the No. 3 spot.

The Horned Frogs took the doubles point at the No. 1 position on a 7-5 win by No. 2 in the country Luc Fomba and Jake Fearnley over Finn Bass and Sven Lah—ranked 30th nationally.

65th-ranked Fearnley toppled Bass 7-6(7-5), 6-3 for the Horned Frogs’ first singles point on court 4.

No. 5 Paroulek gave the Bears their first point following his 6-4, 6-4 victory over Tomas Jirousek.

Mazzuchi tied the match on court 6 by excelling past Tim Ruehl, 6-3, 6-4.

15th-ranked Boitan upset Fomba—ranked No. 14—7-6(7-2), 6-2, at the No. 1 position.

18th in the country Aguilar notched a 7-6(7-5), 6-4 win over Soto—No. 50 nationally to tie the match again.

Sander Jong—ranked 55th—earned the final point for the Horned Frogs by defeating 31st-ranked Lah in three sets, 7-5, 4-6, 6-0.

The Bears will remain in Waco to challenge No. 51 Oklahoma State on Friday at 6 p.m. (CT).