No. 4 MT Upsets No. 1 TCU for Big 12 Title

For the third consecutive time since 2019 (2020’s tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19), the 4th-ranked Baylor Men’s Tennis team (26-3) captured the Big 12 tournament title! Following victories against 3rd-seeded Texas in the semifinals on Saturday and 1st-ranked TCU (23-4) in today’s championship, the Bears defended their title once again.

No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 1 TCU

The 6th-ranked doubles pair of Finn Bass and Sven Lah beat 2nd-ranked Luc Fomba and Jake Fearnley, 6-3, at the No. 1 spot for the first doubles match.

Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi—nationally ranked 15th—earned the doubles point on a 6-4 toppling of 9th-ranked Sander Jong and Lui Maxted on court 2.

On court 6, Mazzuchi added a 6-3, 6-1 win against Tomas Jirousek.

70th-ranked Tadeas Paroulek defeated Pedro Vives, 7-5, 6-1 at the No. 5 position.

TCU clinched their first point of the match by 18th-ranked Luc Fomba upsetting Adrian Boitan—ranked 3rd in the country—6-4, 7-5 on court 1.

The Horned Frogs won a subsequent point at the No. 4 slot with 86th-ranked Fearnley over Bass, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

After a lightning delay, 43rd-ranked Soto secured the match and the Big 12 Championship on a three-set 6-7(4-7), 6-4, 6-3 comeback against Juan Carlos Aguilar—nationally ranked 14th—on court 2.

No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 12 Texas

Yesterday, Baylor—seeded at No. 2—advanced past 3rd-seeded Texas (16-10) in the Big 12 Championship semifinals.

The Bears earned the doubles point with victories on courts 1 and 3.

At the No. 2 spot, 17th-ranked doubles duo Eliot Spizzirri and Siem Woldeab defeated Baylor’s 15th-ranked Matias Soto and Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi, 6-3, first.

The Bears notched back-to-back wins with Finn Bass and Sven Lah—ranked 6th nationally—toppling 3rd-ranked Richard Ciamarra and Cleeve Harper, 6-2, on court 1 and Adrian Boitan and Tadeas Paroulek besting Chih Chi Huang and Eshan Talluri, 7-6(9-7) at the No. 3 position.

Texas’ Cleeve Harper—ranked No. 114 tied the match up on court 6 with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Mazzuchi.

41st-ranked Pierre-Yves Bailly excelled past No. 43 in the country Soto, 7-5, 6-1 to take the lead.

The Bears responded with a 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) success by Bass over Woldeab at the No. 4 spot.

On court 3, Lah—ranked 77th—upset 95th-ranked Richard Ciamarra, 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-4.

Tadeas Paroulek clinched the match for the Bears by beating Huang, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, at the No. 5 position.

The Bears will participate in the NCAA tournament beginning May 6 with the selection show taking place on May 2 at 5 p.m. (CT).