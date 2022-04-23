No. 21 WT Drops 4-1 Decision to No. 27 Kansas

The No. 21 Baylor Women’s Tennis team (16-8) fell to No. 27 Kansas (15-9), 4-1 in the Big 12 quarterfinals at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.

The Jayhawks earned the first doubles match on Julia Deming and Malkia Ngounoue’s 6-2 win against Isabella Harvison and Alina Shcherbinina on court 3.

At the No. 2 spot, Carmen Roxana Manu and Maria Titova advanced past Ana Carmen Zamburek and Anita Sahdiieva, 6-4, to clinch the doubles point.

Shcherbinina tied the match up by besting Roxana Manu, 6-3, 6-1 at the No. 4 position.

On court 1, 52nd-ranked Titova toppled Harvison, 6-3, 6-2.

Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez notched a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Sahdiieva at No. 5 singles.

Court 3’s Sonia Smagina secured the Jayhawks’ win by beating Mel Krywoj, 6-3, 6-4.

The Bears await their challenger in the NCAA tournament as the selection show is on March 2 at 5:30 p.m. (CT).